Popeyes and Chick-fil-A are feuding on Twitter in a battle over which chicken sandwich reigns supreme

Popeyes and Chick-fil-A are feuding on Twitter as a battle over chicken sandwiches reaches a boiling point.

Earlier in August, Popeyes added a chicken sandwich to the menu. It was an immediate hit, with Business Insider’s Irene Jiang naming it No. 1 in her ranking of fried-chicken sandwiches.

However, Chick-fil-A, the self-proclaimed inventor of the chicken sandwich, refused to accept the elevation of the new chicken sandwich without taking a stand.

“Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original,” Chick-fil-A tweeted on Monday.

Many took the message as a subtweet of Popeyes, as people are increasingly comparing the two chicken sandwiches.

Popeyes quote-tweeted it, adding: “… y’all good?”

The battle between the two chicken sandwiches has been a major topic of discussion on social media over the past week.

Me when I tried the new Popeyes sandwich. pic.twitter.com/TLH9JFq98w — chocolate milk influencer (@BourbonGhost) August 19, 2019

That first trip back to Chick-fil-A after tasting the Popeyes chicken sandwich: pic.twitter.com/SYqkq8xY2t — ????????cervezapapi (@MyTweets2Trash) August 12, 2019

Chick-Fil-A watching everybody eating Popeyes new chicken sandwich pic.twitter.com/9rH9q3OR0L — X (@XLNB) August 19, 2019

Jiang published a direct comparison of Chick-fil-A and Popeyes’ sandwiches on Monday morning.

“Chick-fil-A’s sandwich isn’t bad. Just like everything else the chain offers, it’s reliably OK,” Jiang concluded. “But Popeyes’ sandwich is a handful of heaven. And even though it’s much larger, it costs a dollar less.”

Others agreed, crowning Popeyes the new king of chicken sandwiches.

The new Popeye’s sandwich (both regular and spicy; your faithful correspondent tried both) is better than Chick-fil-a. And the bun is the worst part. — George Pearkes (@pearkes) August 18, 2019

YALL… The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is NOT JUST HYPE! It's looking real quiet for Chick fil A right now — Copyright Infringement (@i_zay_a) August 17, 2019

Popeyes Spicey Chicken Sandwich is definitely killin Chick-Fil-A’s chicken sandwich — Dee Holt????〽️ (@D_1andOnly_) August 17, 2019

Neither Popeyes nor Chick-fil-A immediately responded to Business Insider’s request for comment on the social-media feud.