Popeyes and Chick-fil-A are feuding on Twitter in a battle over which chicken sandwich reigns supreme

- Popeyes and Chick-fil-A are locked in a fried-chicken feud after Popeyes debuted a new chicken sandwich.
- On Monday, Popeyes responded “y’all good?” to an apparent subtweet from Chick-fil-A about its “original” chicken sandwich.
- People are rallying behind Popeyes’ chicken sandwich, which was deemed the superior menu item by Business Insider’s fast-food critic Irene Jiang.
Popeyes and Chick-fil-A are feuding on Twitter as a battle over chicken sandwiches reaches a boiling point.
Earlier in August, Popeyes added a chicken sandwich to the menu. It was an immediate hit, with Business Insider’s Irene Jiang naming it No. 1 in her ranking of fried-chicken sandwiches.
However, Chick-fil-A, the self-proclaimed inventor of the chicken sandwich, refused to accept the elevation of the new chicken sandwich without taking a stand.
“Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original,” Chick-fil-A tweeted on Monday.
Many took the message as a subtweet of Popeyes, as people are increasingly comparing the two chicken sandwiches.
Popeyes quote-tweeted it, adding: “… y’all good?”
… y’all good? https://t.co/lPaTFXfnyP
— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 19, 2019
The battle between the two chicken sandwiches has been a major topic of discussion on social media over the past week.
Me when I tried the new Popeyes sandwich. pic.twitter.com/TLH9JFq98w
— chocolate milk influencer (@BourbonGhost) August 19, 2019
That first trip back to Chick-fil-A after tasting the Popeyes chicken sandwich: pic.twitter.com/SYqkq8xY2t
— ????????cervezapapi (@MyTweets2Trash) August 12, 2019
Chick-Fil-A watching everybody eating Popeyes new chicken sandwich pic.twitter.com/9rH9q3OR0L
— X (@XLNB) August 19, 2019
Jiang published a direct comparison of Chick-fil-A and Popeyes’ sandwiches on Monday morning.
“Chick-fil-A’s sandwich isn’t bad. Just like everything else the chain offers, it’s reliably OK,” Jiang concluded. “But Popeyes’ sandwich is a handful of heaven. And even though it’s much larger, it costs a dollar less.”
Others agreed, crowning Popeyes the new king of chicken sandwiches.
The new Popeye’s sandwich (both regular and spicy; your faithful correspondent tried both) is better than Chick-fil-a. And the bun is the worst part.
— George Pearkes (@pearkes) August 18, 2019
YALL… The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is NOT JUST HYPE! It's looking real quiet for Chick fil A right now
— Copyright Infringement (@i_zay_a) August 17, 2019
Popeyes Spicey Chicken Sandwich is definitely killin Chick-Fil-A’s chicken sandwich
— Dee Holt????〽️ (@D_1andOnly_) August 17, 2019
Neither Popeyes nor Chick-fil-A immediately responded to Business Insider’s request for comment on the social-media feud.