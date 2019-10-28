Popeyes is bringing back its chicken sandwich on a Sunday and reigniting its battle with Chick-fil-A

caption Popeyes’ chicken sandwich is finally returning to menus across the US. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Popeyes’ chicken sandwich is finally returning to menus across the US.

On Monday, Popeyes announced that the chain is bringing back its iconic chicken sandwich on Sunday, November 3.

The decision to bring the sandwich back on a Sunday is a clear jab at rival Chick-fil-A, which closes every Sunday.

To celebrate the return of the chicken sandwich, Popeyes released a video of someone adding text to a sign advertising for various fast-food chains. Chick-fil-A’s notes that the chain is “Closed Sunday.”

In the video, a person adds text that reads “Open Sunday” to the Popeyes sign.

caption A screenshot from Popeyes’ video celebrating the return of the chicken sandwich. source Popeyes

Popeyes kicked off a mind-blowing battle of the chicken chains when it launched its sandwich on August 12. A subtweet from Chick-fil-A ignited a social media battle over which chain had the best sandwich.

Customers flooded stores to try Popeyes’ chicken sandwich. Within two weeks, the chain sold out of supplies that were supposed to last until the end of October. Customers described chaotic, grueling shifts, sometimes without breaks.

Foot traffic tracker Placer.ai found that customer visits to Popeyes exploded by more than 100% over the summer baseline average during the peak of the chicken sandwich wars. Other chicken chains also saw a rise in customers, according to Placer.ai, though not as great as Popeyes.

Popeyes seems ready to once again battle Chick-fil-A for the title of best chicken sandwich in fast food. This time, the chain aims to be better prepared.

An employee in a franchised California Popeyes location told Business Insider that his distribution center was preparing for the hype of the chicken sandwich relaunch as far back as September.

Guillermo Perale, the CEO of Popeyes franchisee Sun Holdings Inc., told Bloomberg that restaurants were hiring an additional 400 employees to manage the hype. Up to two people per store will reportedly be tasked with making the sandwiches when they return to the menu.