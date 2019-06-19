Popeyes is selling a 6-foot-10 box of chicken for $75 to celebrate presumed No. 1 NBA draft pick Zion Williamson

Popeyes is selling a box of chicken that is 6 feet and 10 inches long to celebrate likely No. 1 NBA draft pick Zion Williamson.

“There’s been a lot of speculation and buzz around New Orleans and their likelihood to bring home a big name, with a wingspan of 6 feet and 10 inches, as their No. 1 draft pick,” Popeyes said in a statement.

The massive box of wings, biscuits, and fries will be available at a Popeyes location in New Orleans on Thursday for $74.69.

Popeyes is celebrating the NBA draft with a box of chicken fit for a basketball star.

On Wednesday, the chicken chain announced that it would be launching the Wingspan Box on Thursday to celebrate the NBA draft. For one day – Thursday, June 20 – at a single location on Canal Street in New Orleans, Popeyes will sell a box of chicken that is almost seven feet long.

18-year-old Zion Williamson is almost universally presumed to be the New Orleans Pelicans’ No. 1 draft pick. The 6-foot-7 athlete has an arm span of 6 feet and 10 inches.

The Popeyes box will contain 77 boneless wings, 11 biscuits, and 11 servings of fries. The New Orleans location will be selling the boxes for $74.69 as supplies last.