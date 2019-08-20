Popeyes is selling out of chicken sandwiches as the frenzy over the new menu item reaches a fever pitch

caption Popeyes is facing a chicken sandwich shortage. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Popeyes locations are running out of chicken sandwiches due to high demand for the new menu item.

The sandwich was an immediate hit, sparking a massive social-media debate over the best chicken sandwiches in fast food.

Dozens of people are reporting on social media that as of Tuesday, their local Popeyes have run out of chicken sandwiches.

Popeyes is facing a chicken sandwich shortage following the rollout of its new menu item.

Last week, Popeyes added a chicken sandwich to the menu. It was an immediate hit, winning over Business Insider’s fast-food critic Irene Jiang. Fans were quick to crown it the king of chicken sandwiches.

The debate over the Popeyes’ chicken sandwich reached a boiling point this week, as Popeyes feuded with chicken sandwich rivals Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s on Twitter.

The debate seems to be driving sales. And Popeyes is struggling to keep up with demand.

Dozens of people are complaining on social media about their local Popeyes being sold out of chicken sandwiches.

The three times I’ve gone to get one they keep being sold out. This is a travesty. — Aaron Ghitelman (@Ghitelman) August 20, 2019

Popeyes on MLK is out of chicken sandwiches.

???????????? #SoldOut pic.twitter.com/gMEGHig0xm — Monica (@mmeans40) August 20, 2019

Y’all ate all of the chicken sandwiches? ????????????. Popeyes is sold out. — Lotus Flower (@JaleesaNycole) August 20, 2019

Business Insider visited two Popeyes locations in Manhattan early Tuesday afternoon. Both were sold out of chicken sandwiches.

#Popeyes how about they sold out of the new chicken sandwich where I live because everybody been ordering it lol #popeyeschickensandwich oh well I can’t try it @PopeyesChicken — Tay (@TaySwazy) August 20, 2019

Popeyes sold out ???????????????????? — Michael Hall (@mikejayss) August 20, 2019

I heard this Popeyes sandwich is sold out til Wednesday in Orlando pic.twitter.com/PKR6shM64t — Don Sazón #GOLOKO ???? (@_derione) August 20, 2019

Popeyes didn’t immediately provide comment to Business Insider on the sold-out sandwiches.

Irene Jiang contributed reporting for this piece.