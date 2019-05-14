Popeyes is selling heart-shaped biscuits for National Biscuit Day

caption Popeye’s is selling heart-shaped biscuits. source Popeye’s

Popeyes is selling heart-shaped buttermilk biscuits on Tuesday to celebrate National Biscuit Day.

The “Love That” biscuits are available at locations in in Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans and New York for one-day only.

Popeyes is selling heart-shaped biscuits – for one day only

“For more than 40 years, our biscuits have been celebrated as a very beloved menu item,” Amy Alarcon, Head Chef of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen said in a statement. “With our buttermilk biscuits at the heart of our menu, it only made sense to celebrate with heart shaped biscuits on National Biscuit Day.”

Last year, the chicken chain says it sold 292 million of its iconic buttermilk biscuits.