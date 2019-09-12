Popeyes tells customers to bring their own buns after the chain runs out of its supply of chicken sandwiches

caption Popeyes is rolling out a BYOB — Bring Your Own Bun — policy. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Popeyes is rolling out a BYOB – Bring Your Own Bun – policy after selling out of its new chicken sandwich.

Customers are instructed to order the three-piece tenders and place the chicken between the bun that they bought themselves.

“We are working with suppliers of all components of our sandwich to build up our supply in order to bring back the chicken sandwich as soon as possible,” a Popeyes representative told Business Insider.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Popeyes is rolling out a BYOB – Bring Your Own Bun – policy after running out of its instantly famous chicken sandwich.

On Thursday, the chain announced a new “Bring Your Own Bun” initiative hoping to tide over customers seeking the sandwich. Customers will simply order the three-piece tenders and place the chicken between the pre-bought bun.

Read more: Exhausted Popeyes employees describe a harrowing situation amid chicken-sandwich chaos, including working 60-hour weeks and shifts with no breaks

It’s not a perfect fix. To make the sandwich, Popeyes used a particular cut of breast meat that is not currently sold at the chain.

“We are working with suppliers of all components of our sandwich to build up our supply in order to bring back the chicken sandwich as soon as possible,” a Popeyes representative told Business Insider.

Popeyes launched its chicken sandwich in August.

The sandwich inspired massive debate and convinced customers to swarm to their nearest Popeyes locations. In two weeks, the chain had sold out of the supply that was intended to last two months.