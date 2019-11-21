Popeyes just threw shade at Chick-fil-A on Twitter, and it reveals that the Chicken Sandwich Wars are far from over

caption Popeyes is at it again. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Popeyes is starting up with Chick-fil-A on Twitter again.

On Thursday, the fast-food chain tweeted “I’m gonna tell my kids this is the Original Chicken Sandwich” and attached a photo of its wildly popular menu item.

I’m gonna tell my kids this is the Original Chicken Sandwich. pic.twitter.com/xSiz7C4xmQ — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) November 21, 2019

The tweet was likely a jab at Popeyes’ rival Chick-fil-A, which often describes itself as the home of the original chicken sandwich.

Tensions between the two chains have been high since August, when Popeyes added a chicken sandwich to its menu, challenging the dominance of Chick-fil-A in the category. A spat between the two fast-food chains on Twitter helped Popeyes’ new item go viral, and it sold out nationally after two weeks. The sandwich was relaunched on November 3.

“The Chicken Sandwich was the biggest product launch in the history of our brand and we thought it would be fun to connect with our fans by jumping on the pop-culture trend we’re seeing on social media that explains today’s events to future generations,” Popeyes said in a statement.

The feud between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A has become known colloquially as the Chicken Sandwich Wars of 2019.