Popeyes made an ugly Christmas sweater that sold out in just 14 hours, showing the enduring power of the chain’s chicken sandwich

caption The Popeyes Ugly Christmas Sweater has sold out in less than a day. source UglyChristmasSweater.com

The Popeyes chicken sandwich has officially sold out again – but this time, it’s one embroidered onto an ugly Christmas sweater.

The Popeyes Ugly Christmas Sweater, made in collaboration between the fast-food chain and UglyChristmasSweater.com, has officially sold out in less than a day.

The news was confirmed to Business Insider by a representative from Popeyes, who said, “The Popeyes Ugly Christmas Sweater has sold out, but we repeat, this message is about sweaters, not sandwiches.”

UglyChristmasSweater.com said that its stock ran out 14 hours after the sweater was posted, and that over six million users visited the web page.

The sold-out sweater was released in response to the chain’s highly popular chicken sandwich. After first launching in August, the new menu item sold out in just two weeks. It wasn’t until after a two-month hiatus that the sandwich finally returned to menus in November.

Arguably a cultural phenomenon, the Popeyes chicken sandwich lit the fuse of what people are calling the Chicken Sandwich Wars. Fast-food chains nationwide are scrambling to capture the public’s attention with their own chicken sandwich recipes.

The product description of the Popeyes Ugly Christmas Sweater on UglyChristmasSweater.com reads: “Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen serves up an ‘Ugly Christmas Sweater’ sure to be the ultimate ice breaker for any holiday party.

With the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich becoming a household favorite and pop culture phenomenon this year, the team at UglyChristmasSweater.com partnered with the beloved Cajun brand to create a holiday festive look sure to make mouths water.”

The Popeyes sweater was limited-edition, and a representative from UglyChristmasSweater.com confirmed that, unlike the sandwiches, the site will not be receiving any more stock of the item at this time.