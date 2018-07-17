‘Pops and Pints’ is a pop-up ice cream store that sells wacky and unique flavours like Salted Egg Yolk and Kimchi

“Pops and Pints” certainly have some interesting flavours. Pops and Pints

Have you ever wished that desserts could be savoury instead of always just sweet?

Pop-up store “Pops and Pints” has heard you with their line of, for lack of a better word, unconventional popsicle and ice cream flavours which include Asam Laksa, Wasabae (a mix of wasabi and avocado), Salted Egg Yolk and Smoked Beef Brisket.

Just take a look at their Brisket ice cream:

The ice cream company was launched last August by Yapp Khin Enn, her brother Yapp Shin Enn and their friend Jude Limus.

They are currently based in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, and they focus on making bizarre ice cream creations at home and delivering them to various cafes and events throughout the city.

Not all of their flavours are wacky though – they also make conventional flavours like strawberry, brownies and goji berries among others:

The Asam Laksa flavour was their first foray into the unconventional, with others soon coming after that.

“Desserts doesn’t always have to be sweet, so that was how we kinda got started with experimenting with the Asam Laksa flavour”, they explained.

The prices of their popsicles range from RM$5 ($1.20) to RM$8 ($2) while their pints sell for RM$18 ($4.50)to RM$28 ($7).

They currently take orders online, with plans to open their own store soon. The location of their pop-up store or any new flavours they come up with can be found on their Instagram or Facebook pages.