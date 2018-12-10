4 beauty trends you’ll see everywhere in 2019

caption Berry lipstick is predicted to be a big trend in 2019. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Looking ahead to 2019, Pinterest shared its top beauty Pins with INSIDER.

Based on search traffic, the Pins give us an idea of the beauty trends we can expect to see during the upcoming year.

Shimmery nails, berry-colored lips, and foiled eye shadow are predicted to be everywhere.

Regardless of your individual style, it’s a good idea to get ahead of certain trends before they become too popular.

To help steer you in the right direction when it comes to makeup and nails, Pinterest shared its top beauty Pins indicating some trends that are predicted to be huge in 2019.

From shimmery nails to berry-colored lips, these are the upcoming trends you can expect to see everywhere in the new year.

With the rise of foiled eye shadow, eye makeup is predicted to be shinier than ever in 2019.

caption Models who walked during a recent Mert Erkan fashion show wore foiled eye shadow. source Tristan Fewings / Stringer / Getty Images

Pinterest searches for foiled eye shadow have increased by 169%. And into the new year, that percentage is expected to continue rising.

Even if you’re not familiar with the term, you’ve probably seen foiled eye shadow before.

caption BH Cosmetics sells loose foil pigments in a variety of colors. source BH Cosmetics

Unless you’re a serious makeup enthusiast, the word foil might lead you to think of kitchen supplies. But rest assured, foiled eye shadow doesn’t actually contain aluminum foil.

Foiled looks are usually created by using a wet brush to apply a metallic shade of eye shadow or loose pigments. The results should be shiny and reminiscent of metal.

There are tons of ways to incorporate foiled eye makeup into your daily style.

caption Foiled eye shadows are often sold in gold or silver shades. source Matteo Valle / Stringer / Getty Images

The high shine of foiled pigments shouldn’t scare away those who typically aim for natural looks.

Fans of understated eye makeup can use foiled eyeshadow to highlight the inner eye corner, or as a small highlight in the center of the eyelid.

You might already wear foiled eye shadow without even knowing it.

caption This Chrome Paint Shadow Pot is in the shade Top Yacht. source Tarte

In the modern makeup world, many companies sell shadows with foiled finishes, essentially giving the same metallic effect without requiring you to use to a damp brush.

Tarte, for example, sells $22 pre-packaged foiled eye shadows called Chrome Paint Shadow Pots.

Throughout 2019, expect to see a variety of different nail trends.

caption Simple nail looks will most likely give way to bolder styles. source Anna Webber / Stringer / Getty Images

Between expensive salon services and DIY tricks, there are hundreds of ways to paint, shape, and style nails. But in 2019, ombre-colored nails are expected to be the most popular.

According to Pinterest, searches for ombre nails have recently increased by 88%.

caption This ombre set from Kiss USA retails for $7.99 source Kiss USA

Painting your own ombre nails might be difficult if you’re not already well versed in nail art, and getting them professionally styled could come with a hefty price.

To achieve this particular trend, try a press-on manicure or ombre nail stickers. Not only will this give you a better gradient effect, but it could also save you time and money.

The second biggest nail trend of 2019 is expected to be shimmer nails.

caption Shimmery nail looks can be achieved with any color polish. source Cindy Ord / Stringer / Getty Images

Searches for this nail style have recently increased by 60%, but the upcoming winter holidays might make that number go up even higher.

There’s no exact way to wear this style.

caption The look is festive enough for the holidays, but can also be worn year round. source Christopher Jue / Stringer / Getty Images

Technically, you can achieve the shimmery nail look in a variety of ways.

For example, you can choose a metallic polish to get the look, or you can opt for a polish that contains chunks of glitter.

Similarly, you don’t have to coat your entire nail with a reflective polish. Instead, you can incorporate the shimmer effect by using a shiny color to create small details and sparkling patterns.

This upcoming year, you’ll want to find the perfect berry lip shade.

caption A model in the February 2017 Jonathan Simhkai fashion show wore berry-colored lipstick by Maybelline. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Though lip shades like berry are typically considered to be winter colors, there’s a good chance that darker lip products will trend throughout the new year.

Ahead of 2019, searches for dark berry lips have increased by 39%.

There are tons of ways to tailor this trend to your personal style.

caption Maybelline’s Color Sensational Creamy Mattes lip products retail for $5.49. source Target

Whether you can’t live without matte lipstick or you’re all about gloss, there are dark berry shades on the market for everyone.

