The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- source
- Scribd
Popular reading app Scribd has compiled a list of the most popular books in all 50 states right now.
With over 700,000 paying subscribers and more than 100 million unique visitors per month, Scribd has a good amount of data to pull from.
Below, you’ll find the most popular books people have been reading on the app in every state.
You can buy them directly through the link on Amazon if you just want one, or you can sign up for Scribd and get your first month free (and pay $8.99/month going forward) for unlimited access to all of them. I’ve waxed poetic on them before, but it’s a pretty insanely good deal as far as digital reading goes.
Alabama: “The Passenger” by Lisa Lutz
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
Alaska: “Cruel Beauty” by Rosamund Hodge
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
Arizona: “Ready Player One” by Ernest Cline
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
Arkansas: “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho
- source
- HarperOne
Buy it here >>
California: “The Power of Habit” by Charles Duhigg
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
Colorado: “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
Connecticut: “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood
- source
- amazon.com
Buy it here >>
Delaware: “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by Michael Wolff
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
District of Columbia: “Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance” by Angela Duckworth
- source
- Amazon
Florida: “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
Georgia: “Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It” by Charlamagne Tha God
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
Hawaii: “The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet” by Becky Chambers
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
Idaho: “American Gods: The Tenth Anniversary Edition” by Neil Gaiman
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
Illinois: “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by Michael Wolff
- source
- Amazon
Indiana: “The Gunslinger: The Dark Tower, Book 1” by Stephen King
- source
- Hodder & Stoughton
Buy it here >>
Iowa: “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
Kansas: “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
Kentucky: “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur
- source
- Amazon
Louisiana: “Ready Player One” by Ernest Cline
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
Maine: “Norse Mythology” by Neil Gaiman
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
Maryland: “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood
- source
- amazon.com
Buy it here >>
Massachusetts: “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman
- source
- Amazon
Michigan: “Ready Player One” by Ernest Cline
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
Minnesota: “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood
- source
- amazon.com
Buy it here >>
Mississippi: “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
Missouri: “The Gunslinger: The Dark Tower, Book 1” by Stephen King
- source
- Hodder & Stoughton
Buy it here >>
Montana: “Perfect Stranger” by Megan Miranda
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
Nebraska: “Big Little Lies” by Liane Moriarty
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
Nevada:”Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur
- source
- Amazon
New Hampshire: “How To Win Friends And Influence People” by Dale Carnegie
- source
- Amazon
New Jersey: “The Power of Habit” by Charles Duhigg
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
New Mexico: “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
New York: “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by Michael Wolff
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
North Carolina: “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” by J. D. Vance
- source
- Harper Paperbacks
Buy it here >>
North Dakota:“The Power of Discipline: 7 Ways it Can Change Your Life” by Brian Tracy
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
Ohio: “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” by J. D. Vance
- source
- Harper Paperbacks
Buy it here >>
Oklahoma: “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
Oregon: “The Gunslinger: The Dark Tower, Book 1” by Stephen King
- source
- Hodder & Stoughton
Buy it here >>
Pennsylvania: “You Are a Badass” by Jen Sincero
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
Rhode Island: “Thirteen Reasons Why” by Jay Asher
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
South Carolina: “Clybourne Park: A Play” by Bruce Norris
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
South Dakota: “Dark Matter” by Blake Crouch
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
Tennessee: “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood
- source
- amazon.com
Texas: “The Power of Habit” by Charles Duhigg
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
Utah: “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
Vermont: “An Abbreviated Life: A Memoir” by Ariel Leve
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
Virginia: “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
Washington: “Norse Mythology” by Neil Gaiman
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
West Virginia: “Thirteen Reasons Why” by Jay Asher
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
Wisconsin: “American Gods: The Tenth Anniversary Edition” by Neil Gaiman
- source
- Amazon
Buy it here >>
Wyoming: “The Postmortal: A Novel” by Drew Magary
- source
- Amazon