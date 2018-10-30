The most popular books in all 50 states right now

Mara Leighton, Business Insider US
Popular reading app Scribd has compiled a list of the most popular books in all 50 states right now.

With over 700,000 paying subscribers and more than 100 million unique visitors per month, Scribd has a good amount of data to pull from.

Below, you’ll find the most popular books people have been reading on the app in every state.

You can buy them directly through the link on Amazon if you just want one, or you can sign up for Scribd and get your first month free (and pay $8.99/month going forward) for unlimited access to all of them. I’ve waxed poetic on them before, but it’s a pretty insanely good deal as far as digital reading goes.

These are the most popular books in every state right now:

Alabama: “The Passenger” by Lisa Lutz

Alaska: “Cruel Beauty” by Rosamund Hodge

Arizona: “Ready Player One” by Ernest Cline

Arkansas: “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho

California: “The Power of Habit” by Charles Duhigg

Colorado: “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson

Connecticut: “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood

Delaware: “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by Michael Wolff

District of Columbia: “Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance” by Angela Duckworth

Florida: “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur

Georgia: “Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It” by Charlamagne Tha God

Hawaii: “The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet” by Becky Chambers

Idaho: “American Gods: The Tenth Anniversary Edition” by Neil Gaiman

Illinois: “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by Michael Wolff

Indiana: “The Gunslinger: The Dark Tower, Book 1” by Stephen King

Iowa: “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware

Kansas: “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson

Kentucky: “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur

Louisiana: “Ready Player One” by Ernest Cline

Maine: “Norse Mythology” by Neil Gaiman

Maryland: “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood

Massachusetts: “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman

Michigan: “Ready Player One” by Ernest Cline

Minnesota: “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood

Mississippi: “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson

Missouri: “The Gunslinger: The Dark Tower, Book 1” by Stephen King

Montana: “Perfect Stranger” by Megan Miranda

Nebraska: “Big Little Lies” by Liane Moriarty

Nevada:”Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur

New Hampshire: “How To Win Friends And Influence People” by Dale Carnegie

New Jersey: “The Power of Habit” by Charles Duhigg

New Mexico: “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware

New York: “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by Michael Wolff

North Carolina: “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” by J. D. Vance

North Dakota:“The Power of Discipline: 7 Ways it Can Change Your Life” by Brian Tracy

Ohio: “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” by J. D. Vance

Oklahoma: “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman

Oregon: “The Gunslinger: The Dark Tower, Book 1” by Stephen King

Pennsylvania: “You Are a Badass” by Jen Sincero

Rhode Island: “Thirteen Reasons Why” by Jay Asher

South Carolina: “Clybourne Park: A Play” by Bruce Norris

South Dakota: “Dark Matter” by Blake Crouch

Tennessee: “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood

Texas: “The Power of Habit” by Charles Duhigg

Utah: “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman

Vermont: “An Abbreviated Life: A Memoir” by Ariel Leve

Virginia: “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur

Washington: “Norse Mythology” by Neil Gaiman

West Virginia: “Thirteen Reasons Why” by Jay Asher

Wisconsin: “American Gods: The Tenth Anniversary Edition” by Neil Gaiman

Wyoming: “The Postmortal: A Novel” by Drew Magary

