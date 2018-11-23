From bike shorts to ‘naked’ fashion, here are 5 trends celebrities have made popular in 2018

caption Kim Kardashian wore two popular trends at the same time with this look. source Charley Gallay/Getty Images

When they’re not starring in movies, walking down runways, or creating their own makeup lines, you can expect to find celebrities showing off their fashion skills.

Stars like Kim Kardashian West and Hailey Baldwin are known for their respective street styles, which are often captured by paparazzi and then shared all over social media. The two starsare among a group of celebrities who have helped turn five looks into massive trends, according to global fashion search platform Lyst.

The platform recently released its 2018 Year in Fashion Report, which details the styles that have become popular thanks to celebrities.

Suits have been everywhere in 2018, and Blake Lively is largely to thank

caption Blake Lively solely wore suits when promoting her film “A Simple Favor.” source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Blake Lively is one of many stars who has frequently donned a suit in 2018.

At one point while promoting her film “A Simple Favor” in September, Lively wore six suits over the course of a single week. Her take on the style included everything from bright neon getups to traditional black and white outfits.

Her most popular look was a cream two-piece set by Ralph Lauren, which she also wore in the film.

As is the case with most high-fashion looks, the suit trend has been equally criticized.

Lively herself was called out by Instagram account fashion_critic_, who jokingly said that Lively wore “suit number 1,356” to a movie premiere. Lively promptly responded, saying that she was “just lookin’ to encourage women to do what men do without being teased for it.”

caption Lively also wore suit dresses. source Getty Images

As it turns out, Lively actually kept up with her suit style to help promote her film, but that didn’t stop the trend from spreading. Since Lively’s film tour in September, stars like Lady Gaga, Hailey Baldwin, and Kendall Jenner have also been spotted wearing the look.

caption Lady Gaga wore this suit to Elle’s Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Celebrities wearing classic designers have brought about a retro fashion revival

2018 has been all about bringing back styles that had previously gone out of fashion. Dior, for example, is one brand that has seen a renewed interest in one of its classic, yet retired, designs: the Dior Saddle bag.

The petite handbags were a coveted designer piece when they launched as part of the brand’s Fall 2000 collection, but they faded away shortly after. In 2018, celebrities like Shailene Woodley and Katie Holmes started to make a case for the style, and the bags have been trending ever since.

Other designers have seen a resurgence of their brands in general, like Tommy Hilfiger. By naming stars like Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin as faces of the brand, searches for the designer have increased by 51%.

caption Baldwin and Hadid have been modeling for the brand since 2016. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Celebrities inspired the ‘naked fashion’ trend

The Kardashian and Hadid sisters were among the celebrities who took a less-is-more approach to fashion in 2018. Named “naked fashion,” the trend was worn by stars in a variety of ways, including nude swimwear, sheer dresses, and flesh-colored garments.

While attending the 2018 People’s Choice Awards, Kardashian West combined two naked styles, wearing a dress that was both nude and sheer. It also looked like an optical illusion.

caption Kardashian West paired the dress with simple gray boots. source Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment

During the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party, multiple models put their own twist on the naked trend.

Hadid was one of them, wearing a see-through metallic dress that featured a plunging neckline and sheer bodice.

caption To add a pop of color to her look, Hadid wore bright earrings. source Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

The Kardashian family also helped bring about the Logomania trend

Designer logos have always been a staple in the wardrobes of those who can afford high fashion, but in 2018, celebrities took the style to another level. Rather than showing off a fancy purse on occasion, stars like the Kardashians made it a point to dress head-to-toe in designer logos.

In February, Kardashian West posted a photo on Instagram showcasing a complete Fendi ensemble while posing next to a Louis Vuitton monogrammed garbage can. The tights that she wore in the photo quickly sold out, and other celebrities followed suit with their fashion choices.

In August, Bella Hadid starred in a Fendi campaign where she wore a glossy logo skirt and matching knee-high boots. One month later in September, Selena Gomez rocked a $1,190 pair of Fendi boots that looked similar to Kardashian West’s logo tights.

caption Gomez kept the rest of her outfit simple, wearing a plain black dress. source Splash News

Bike shorts were yet another celebrity-inspired trend of 2018

Technically, bike shorts aren’t a new trend, as Princess Diana was known to wear the look frequently while running errands. But inspired by the former princess or not, the style saw a 2018 resurgence thanks to celebrities like the Hadid’s and Baldwin.

In May, the younger Hadid sister paired metallic bike shorts with heels and a diamond necklace. Similarly in July, searches for leather cycling shorts skyrocketed by 81% after Baldwin was spotted wearing a pair.

caption Hadid is on the right. source Splash News

You can see Lyst’s 2018 Year In Fashion Report in full here.

