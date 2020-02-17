The top 20 most popular travel destinations on Instagram for people who travel and live in camper vans

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Joe Daniel Price/Getty Images

In recent years, “van life” has been growing in popularity – a trend that can be seen most prominently on Instagram.

Australia-based insurance company Budget Direct has compiled a list of the most popular destinations for the nomadic van-based travelers by using data from the social media platform.

On Instagram alone, #VanLife has been hashtagged 6.6 million times and #VanLifeDiaries almost 1.3 million times, offering picturesque glimpses into life on the road. Many of these photos show off the tiny homes on wheels and van lifers in nature, surrounded by forests, mountains, lakes, and oceans.

Budget Direct’s list is led by Vancouver, British Columbia, which is followed by Los Angeles and Banff, Alberta. While Vancouver is tagged 4.5 times more than Los Angeles, California as a whole is the most popular US state for van lifers: the Golden State was hashtagged three times more than the next most popular van life state, Colorado.

The insurance company gathered metadata from 25,000 photos that were hashtagged on Instagram with #VanLife by using “custom scripts.” Of the 25,000 images, 10,699 of them had metadata tags of the town or city the photos were in. Budget Direct then gathered all of the locations and compiled them into a list to see which ones were tagged the most.

Keep scrolling to see which locations made the list:

20. Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina.
Courtesy of TripAdvisor

19. New York City

New York.
Alexander Spatari/ Getty Images

18. Richmond, British Columbia, Canada

Richmond, BC.
Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images

17. Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany.
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

16. Bend, Oregon

Bend, Oregon.
Facebook/Visit Bend

15. Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia.
Robert Cianflone/Getty

14. Munich, Germany

Munich, Germany.
Joerg Koch/Getty

13. Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado.
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

12. Yosemite Village, California

11. Milan, Italy

Milan, Italy.
REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

10. London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom.
Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

9. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

8. Moab, Utah

Moab, Utah.
Courtesy of TripAdvisor

7. San Francisco

San Francisco, California.
Getty Images/AJ_Watt

6. San Diego, California

San Diego, California.
Courtesy of TripAdvisor

5. Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon.
Getty Images

4. Venice, Italy

Venice, Italy.
Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images

3. Banff, Alberta, Canada

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

2. Los Angeles

LA.
Getty Images

1. Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Joe Daniel Price/Getty Images