6 popular diets from around the world and the benefits of each

Weight-loss techniques differ from country to country.

There are different diet fads from around the world.

The Nordic diet puts an emphasis on fresh food.

Plant-based diets are popular in India.

Every day in practically every corner of the globe, people are searching the best way to maintain a healthy weight. And they’re spending a lot of money to in the process. In the United States alone, people spend over $60 billion each year to lose weight, including gym memberships and diet programs.

But no matter how much time you spend on the treadmill, one of the key components of weight loss is diet. And depending on where you live, there are lots of different ideas about the best things to eat to stay slim.

The foods you choose, the way you prepare them, and the portions you consume, all play a role in whether or not you’ll pack on the pounds. If you’re looking for a new way to get fit, check out some of the most popular diet plans from around the world.

A variation on intermittent fasting lets you eat what you want … sometimes.

Two days a week are "fast" days.

The 5:2 diet, a popular weight loss program in the United Kingdom and the US, encourages participants to consume a normal amount of calories five days per week . On the plan, the remaining two days of the week are meant to be “fast days,” cutting calorie consumption down to 25% of the normal amount – approximately 500 calories for women and 600 calories for men.

Although the diet doesn’t restrict any specific foods, lean meat, soup, and herbal teas are among the recommended foods for “fast days.”

People who swear by the diet claim that it has benefits on the body and mind, including clearer mind, reduced inflammation, and more, though of course, more research is needed.

The Mediterranean Diet is a heart-healthy alternative to processed foods.

Mediterranean food stays away from processed foods.

If you’re looking for a heart-healthy diet, take a page from the countries near the Mediterranean Sea, such as Greece and Croatia. Although the diet isn’t designed to induce weight loss, the Mediterranean Diet has been proven to help lower bad cholesterol and improve heart health.

The diet consists mainly of fruit, vegetables, and whole grains, with an average of nine servings of fruits and vegetables consumed each day. Lean protein like fish is favored over red meat, and nuts are the preferred snack food.

Those on the Mediterranean Diet don’t have to worry about giving up bread altogether, although it is typically eaten with olive oil instead of butter. But one of the best parts about this diet is that you can still enjoy red wine – in moderation, of course.

The Nordic Diet puts an emphasis on fresh food.

The Nordic Diet has a focus on seasonal produce and fatty fish.

Denmark and Sweden are known as some of the happiest places on Earth, but many people in the country have also made healthy eating a way of life. Like the Mediterranean Diet, the Nordic Diet promotes eating local fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Fatty fish like salmon and herring, root vegetables, and low-fat dairy products are at the core of the diet.

The Nordic favors organic, seasonal produce, and wild foods, when available. Another major difference between the two diets is that the Nordic Diet favors using canola oil rather than olive oil, as the Mediterranean Diet suggests.

The Banting Diet is high-fat, low-carb.

Banting is similar to Atkins and Keto.

The Banting Diet was named after an overweight British undertaker, William Banting. In the 1860s, his doctor recommended a high-fat, low-carb diet to lose weight. Banting’s success was widely publicized and led to the coining of the term “banting” for those who adopted his weight loss plan.

The diet was made popular in South Africa by Tim Noakes, a professor at the University of Cape Town with his bestselling book, “The Real Meal Revolution.” Banting is similar to both Keto and Atkins, suggesting that eliminating carbs will prompt the body to burn fat. But is unique in that it encourages eating leafy green vegetables in addition to the fat. Avocados, nuts, and even bacon are also on the list of approved foods. Because of the high fat content, the Banting Diet is not recommended for people with heart problems.

In France, size (of your portion) definitely matters.

Many in France focus on portion control.

When it comes to diet in France, portion control is a key component to maintaining a healthy weight. According to a study by the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety, 23% of the French population prefer eating a diet of smaller portions.

The French tend to stay away from fried foods, fast foods, and processed foods. But they still enjoy delicious meals, opting instead for full-fat dairy products, fish, and wine.

Plant-based diets are popular in India.

There is an emphasis on seasonal products.

In India, dieting is less about fads and more of a way of life. The traditional Indian diet is heavily plant-based, with an emphasis on seasonal produce. Beans are a high-protein, low-fat alternative to fatty meats. Many people in India also tend to cook with a variety of fresh herbs and spices including coriander and cumin instead of salt.

