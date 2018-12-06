10 food trends that you probably won’t see again in 2019

caption “Bowl food” is just food served in a bowl. source Shutterstock

It’s not uncommon for food trends to be all the hype one year and die out the next.

“Bowl food” and glitter-covered food are two trends that likely will disappear in 2019.

Many people say gold-covered food is a waste of money.

As in years past, a lot of the food trends of the year were based on creating perfectly photogenic dishes. An aesthetically pleasing dish, however, doesn’t mean it will stand the test of time. In fact, it’s not uncommon for food trends to be all the hype one year and die out the next.

From broccoli coffee to “bowl food,” here are 10 food trends that you likely won’t see in 2019.

Tide Pod-themed foods probably aren’t a good idea.

caption The “Tide Pod challenge” was dangerous. source Austin Kirk/Flickr

The “Tide Pod challenge” hit the internet at the beginning of 2018 and had teens posting videos of themselves eating pods of toxic laundry detergent. While the detergent company (and pretty much everyone else) condemned the viral trend, restaurants decided to create Tide Pod-themed foods such as Tide Pod donuts, Tide Pod pizza, and Tide Pod shots.

Just as the “Tide Pod challenge” thankfully ended, this trend likely will, too.

Glitter might not even be safe to eat.

caption Glitter bagels, especially, were popular. source Shutterstock

In the spirit of unicorn and mermaid food trends of years past, a glitter food trend was the next logical step.

This year, bagels, pizza, coffee, and even prosecco got a shimmery makeover. Unfortunately, that trend also led people to put glitter into their own food, which could actually be quite hazardous, since craft glitter is made with plastics that shouldn’t be consumed. Even if the glitter is “nontoxic” that doesn’t make it safe to eat.

Pickle-flavored food will most likely die out soon.

caption Pickles seemed to be all the hype in 2018. source Rebecca Siegel/Flickr

Take them or leave them, dill pickle potato chips have been around for a while.

But this year, a number of other pickle-flavored foods hit the market, including soda, popsicles, candy, and popcorn.

Pickles are tasty and all, but do they need to be in everything? Can’t we just enjoy pickles on their own instead of on pizza?

Pizza bouquets and other wild pizza creations might just be a phase.

caption It might be best to stick to classic pizza. source Shutterstock

Speaking of pizza, it seems like there’s always some odd manifestation of this classic favorite and 2018 was no exception. This summer, Villa Italian Kitchen invented a wedding bouquet made of pizza, which became a viral sensation.

Of course, there were also other wild pizza creations including sushi pizza and pizza topped with cheeseburgers.

A poll from National Today, however, found that America’s favorite topping is just classic cheese proving that, perhaps, simpler is better.

Broccoli coffee was met with “mixed reviews.”

caption Scientists had good intentions with the drink. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Because people aren’t eating enough vegetables, scientists in Australia developed broccoli powder to be added in coffee. Two spoonfuls of the stuff are apparently equal to one serving of vegetables, but it was given “mixed reviews” after being tested in lattes at a Melbourne café. To be honest, we can all be for eating more vegetables without contaminating our coffee.

The scientists who developed the powder also recommended it for smoothies and soups, which makes a bit more sense than coffee.

“Bowl food” is unnecessary.

caption “Bowl food” is just food served in a bowl. source bhofack2/iStock

It’s not particularly an original idea to put food in a bowl, but somehow “bowl food” became a trend this year.

“Bowl food” was served at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding and was described as “larger than a canape and around a quarter of the size of a main course” by the BBC.

However, like Mashable pointed out: “There is no such thing as bowl food, in the same way there is no such thing as plate food.”

Activated charcoal is losing its hype.

caption Activated charcoal lattes were popular in 2018. source Matt Brown/Flickr

Activated charcoal was an annoying trend last year, too, but it somehow survived in mozzarella cheese and ice cream. Though it might look cool, depending on who you are, activated charcoal turned out to be not so healthy.

The New York City Department of Health even banned the use of activated charcoal in all food and drink calling such things “adulterated food.”

Maybe this food trend will end with 2018.

It’s not Flamin’ Hot Cheetos that are overhyped, but rather what people do with the snack.

caption The snack is being added to ice cream and other treats. source Flickr/Calgary Reviews

Another crossover from years past is the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos trend.

More and more, this junk food has made it onto menus everywhere, California restaurants and fast food chains alike. This year it got even more prevalent with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos ice cream and burritos with the crunchy snack.

Avocado toast might be more expensive than it’s worth.

caption Avocado toast is overrated, according to chefs. source AlexPro9500/iStock

Avocado toast on its own is also not inherently a bad thing. Avocados are delicious and good for you and on toast, they taste even better. What’s annoying is how expensive the easy-to-make dish has become at restaurants and how it has continued to maintain a mass following.

And when chefs were asked for the most overrated brunch food, they were quick to say avocado toast.

Many think food with real gold is a waste of money.

caption Gold-covered food is a costly trend. source Shutterstock

In 2018, restaurants all over the US decided it was a good idea to place gold foil on everything from ice cream to chicken wings to pizza resulting in an expensive food trend.

For example, the Ainsworth in New York City sells $1,000 worth of gold covered chicken wings.

It seems everyone can agree that this is a food trend that might soon disappear.

