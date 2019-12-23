10 popular dishes you didn’t know included eggs

- source
- Atsushi Hirao/Shutterstock
- Many of us love eating eggs by themselves, whether it be scrambled, fried, or sunny side up.
- But eggs are necessary ingredients in lots of popular dishes that you would never imagine.
- You may be surprised to find out just how many eggs may be in your everyday meals.
-
For many, eggs are considered to be a household staple. All around the world, they’re consumed in many different forms.
In fact, eggs are so popular that even plant-based egg replacements are now widely available in grocery stores around the US. The demand for an egg substitute goes beyond just wanting a plant-based scrambled egg for breakfast. Eggs are a necessary ingredient in so many popular foods, and you may be enjoying eggs a lot more than you think.
In honor of January being National Egg Month, Insider rounded up 10 popular foods that we had no idea contained eggs.
Spaghetti
- source
- Shutterstock
Every time you twirl and slurp up your classic spaghetti and meatballs, you are secretly eating eggs. But if you really want to avoid eggs, dried pastas are made with just flour and water.
Meatballs
- source
- Shutterstock
Even if you skip the spaghetti, your meatballs will very likely have eggs. Eggs act as a ‘glue’ to hold everything together and keep the shape.
Ice cream
- source
- Insider
Eggs are fairly common in ice cream, so read the label first to know exactly what you are eating. While raw eggs are not really used anymore in order to reduce the risk of salmonella, pasteurized eggs or egg products are still common.
Hollandaise sauce
- source
- Getty Images
Hollandaise sauce is usually found draped over eggs benedict, so you were most likely planning to eat eggs anyway. But maybe you had no idea that the classic breakfast sauce is made with four egg yolks. That’s a lot of eggs.
Italian Wedding Soup
- source
- iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images
You already know the meatballs contain eggs, but did you know two eggs are also used to make the broth?
Mayonnaise
- source
- Hollis Johnson/Insider
This classic condiment requires one egg to achieve the perfect creamy consistency. Mayonnaise is essentially just oil, eggs, and salt, and can easily be made in under ten minutes.
Pastries
- source
- Getty Images
Most pastries, especially croissants, are covered in an egg wash, which is simply a combination of eggs and whole milk. This gives pastries a nice added shine and color to the top.
Fried chicken
- source
- Freedom_Studio/Shutterstock
A classic southern fried chicken recipe calls for at least three eggs. Each piece of chicken needs to be dipped in the egg batter to help the flour stick before it is ready to be fried.
Frosting
- source
- Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER
While not all frosting has eggs in it, it is common to use three large egg whites to give your frosting extra fluff.
Souffle
- source
- Business Insider
Most souffles call for a few eggs. A classic souffle recipe requires two large egg whites and one egg yolk. Usually baked desserts use eggs, but who knew a souffle used so many?