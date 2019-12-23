10 popular dishes you didn’t know included eggs

caption Spaghetti and meatballs are both typically made with a lot of eggs. source Atsushi Hirao/Shutterstock

Many of us love eating eggs by themselves, whether it be scrambled, fried, or sunny side up.

But eggs are necessary ingredients in lots of popular dishes that you would never imagine.

You may be surprised to find out just how many eggs may be in your everyday meals.

For many, eggs are considered to be a household staple. All around the world, they’re consumed in many different forms.

In fact, eggs are so popular that even plant-based egg replacements are now widely available in grocery stores around the US. The demand for an egg substitute goes beyond just wanting a plant-based scrambled egg for breakfast. Eggs are a necessary ingredient in so many popular foods, and you may be enjoying eggs a lot more than you think.

In honor of January being National Egg Month, Insider rounded up 10 popular foods that we had no idea contained eggs.

Spaghetti

caption Your usual lunch has eggs in it. source Shutterstock

Every time you twirl and slurp up your classic spaghetti and meatballs, you are secretly eating eggs. But if you really want to avoid eggs, dried pastas are made with just flour and water.

Meatballs

caption Even your meatballs have eggs. source Shutterstock

Even if you skip the spaghetti, your meatballs will very likely have eggs. Eggs act as a ‘glue’ to hold everything together and keep the shape.

Ice cream

caption Your favorite dessert contains eggs. source Insider

Eggs are fairly common in ice cream, so read the label first to know exactly what you are eating. While raw eggs are not really used anymore in order to reduce the risk of salmonella, pasteurized eggs or egg products are still common.

Hollandaise sauce

caption A breakfast of champions has to contain eggs. source Getty Images

Hollandaise sauce is usually found draped over eggs benedict, so you were most likely planning to eat eggs anyway. But maybe you had no idea that the classic breakfast sauce is made with four egg yolks. That’s a lot of eggs.

Italian Wedding Soup

caption There is a surprising amount of eggs in this small bowl of soup. source iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

You already know the meatballs contain eggs, but did you know two eggs are also used to make the broth?

Mayonnaise

caption This may come as a surprise. source Hollis Johnson/Insider

This classic condiment requires one egg to achieve the perfect creamy consistency. Mayonnaise is essentially just oil, eggs, and salt, and can easily be made in under ten minutes.

Pastries

caption An egg wash usually covers most pastries. source Getty Images

Most pastries, especially croissants, are covered in an egg wash, which is simply a combination of eggs and whole milk. This gives pastries a nice added shine and color to the top.

Fried chicken

caption Eggs help the batter stick. source Freedom_Studio/Shutterstock

A classic southern fried chicken recipe calls for at least three eggs. Each piece of chicken needs to be dipped in the egg batter to help the flour stick before it is ready to be fried.

Frosting

caption Your classic frosting most likely contains eggs. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

While not all frosting has eggs in it, it is common to use three large egg whites to give your frosting extra fluff.

Souffle

caption Chocolate souffle. source Business Insider

Most souffles call for a few eggs. A classic souffle recipe requires two large egg whites and one egg yolk. Usually baked desserts use eggs, but who knew a souffle used so many?