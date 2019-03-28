9 cult-favorite micellar waters that lift dirt and grime out of your skin like a magnet

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Bioderma Facebook

Micellar water is beloved because it lifts dirt and grime out of the skin like a magnet without disrupting the skin’s natural moisture barrier.

It’s great for dual-cleansing, dry or sensitive skin, and traveling or on-the-go cleansing.

Below are 9 of the most popular cult-favorite micellar waters, and why people love them.

Before it decked the halls of your local Target and Amazon, micellar water was a regular in the beat-up makeup bags backstage at runway shows and a mainstay in French pharmacies. Now, in 2019, it’s considered a standard part of an airtight skin-care routine.

Micellar water is soft water with tiny micelles in it. Micelles are little balls of oil that are attracted to dirt and oil, and naturally lift them out of the skin like a magnet. Instead of using an astringent or rubbing abrasive exfoliants on your skin to clean your face, micelles draw the grime out on contact and bind to it, letting you cleanse your skin effectively without weakening its protective natural barrier.

To use micellar water, you just need the product and a towel, cotton balls, or cotton pads to swipe the product across your face and wipe away the grime the micelles attach to. You apply the micellar water liberally to a cotton pad and gently swipe it over your skin to remove the day’s dirt and makeup. Ideally, you repeat the process until your pad comes away clean. Then, you pat your face dry with a towel.

If you’re using it as your standalone cleanser, you typically don’t need to follow up with a rinse of water. If you’re using it as the first step in a dual-cleansing routine, it’s alright if you leave some residue from this first micellar step for your cleanser to wash away. I typically do if I’m using cotton pads to save myself and the Earth from more waste.

Most people use it as a first cleanser, a travel cleanser, and/or a gentle makeup remover. In dual-cleansing, it clears the way for your face wash to work more effectively by reaching more directly into your pores. It also means you don’t have to wonder if you’re massaging the face wash and a sudsy soup of the day’s makeup into your pores accidentally. Not needing water makes it great for airplane rides and post-exercise classes. And the soft water is a gentle way to grab makeup like waterproof mascara off your lashes without breaking them with the friction of a towel. I’m also a fan of using it to gently clean makeup brushes.

If you’re looking to find the right one for yourself, you can find a handful of the most popular options below, and why people love them.

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water

source Dermstore

Bioderma is a classic standard bearer for micellar water. It’s on the shortlist of must-have products from French pharmacies, and the company claims a bottle is sold somewhere in the world every two seconds. It’s a favorite of models, makeup artists, and the general public. It’s also one of the best-sellers in all of skin-care products on Amazon and has more than 1,700 five-star reviews.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water

source Amazon

Garnier’s cost-effective micellar water is a fan-favorite for its low price, efficacy on “waterproof” makeup, and suitability for multiple skin types. It has more than 14,000 reviews on Target with a 4.5-star overall rating and more than 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

Simple Kind to Skin Cleansing Water

source Amazon

Noted as one of Business Insider editor Sally Kaplan’s favorite cleansers, the Simple micellar water is “kind to skin” – meaning it’s gentle, non-irritating, and doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel. Simple micellar water also claims to boost skin’s hydration by 90%. If you have sensitive skin, this may be the best place to start.

Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water

source Koh Gen Do

This cleansing water is Tokyo-based Koh Gen Do‘s most popular product and has made its way from Amazon to trendy fashion sites like Revolve. It’s infused with mineral-rich hot spring water and six essential herbs to protect and nurture skin. White birch sap, harvested only three weeks each spring, adds minerals and xylitol as it effectively removes makeup, oils, and residue.

Son & Park Beauty Water

source Sephora

Son & Park, a beauty company created by Korean celebrity makeup artists, has received well-deserved notice in the K-beauty moment.

The line’s micellar water is among the best-sellers on Sephora, has been favorited more than 40,000 times on the site, and has been called a Holy Grail pH balancer. Lavender water, rosewater, and orange fruit extract hydrate the skin, while willow bark and papaya extract remove dead skin cells to reveal brighter, smoother skin.

Eau Thermale Avène Micellar Lotion

source Amazon

Another Francophile favorite, Eau Thermale Avène’s micellar water benefits from the fundamental simplicity the company has guarded for its 270 years of hydrotherapy and skin-care expertise. Its core ingredient, Avène Thermal Spring Water, soothes and helps minimize skin sensitivity. If you want a gentle, elevated option for micellar water, this is a solid option.

Dior Hydra Life Micellar Milk No-Rinse Cleanser

source Sephora

One of the earliest to enter the micellar water game, Dior’s No-Rinse Micellar Milk is an incumbent fan-favorite. The cleanser combines the cleansing power of oil micelles with the nourishing properties of rice milk. If you’re concerned about your eco-footprint, it’s also an added incentive that the House of Dior works to prioritize eco-friendly practices. Cartons are printed with mostly natural inks and produced with sustainable forest management methods.

Lancôme Eau Fraîche Douceur Micellar Cleansing Water

source Nordstrom

Don’t be surprised if someone tells you they’ve been using this micellar water for years. Lancôme has been an authority in luxury beauty and skin care for 80 of them, and the Eau Fraîche Douceur Micellar Cleansing Water is an easy-to-love product. It uses micelles and rose extract to remove impurities, grime, and makeup – even waterproof – and leaves the skin feeling clean, hydrated, and never greasy.

La Roche-Posay Micellar Cleansing Water Facial Cleanser