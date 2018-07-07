New York is the most expensive place to get married in the US — here’s how much it costs to have your wedding at the city’s most popular venues

caption Couples spend an average $76,944 on a wedding in Manhattan, according to The Knot. source Halfpoint/Shutterstock

A New York wedding is a dream for many, but city is the most expensive place for weddings in the US.

The average cost for a wedding in Manhattan is $76,944, according to The Knot’s 2017 Real Wedding study.

Two wedding planners said the most popular New York wedding venues include The Plaza Hotel, where cost per person starts at $350, and Cipriani, which has multiple locations throughout Manhattan.

In 2016, the wedding industry racked up $79 billion in revenue, according to anIBISWorld report. Every detail from venue and entertainment to guest count and time of year impacts thecost of a wedding.

The average American spends $33,391 on their wedding, Business Insider previously reported citing the Knot’s 2017 Real Weddings study, and the bulk of that money goes toward a venue. But in New York City, where the cost of housing, food, entertainment, and everything else is higher, you can expect wedding budgets to balloon too.

The average price for a wedding in Manhattan is $76,944, making it the most expensive big city to get married in the US. To find the most popular and priciest wedding locations across the city, we consulted Andrea Eppolito and Jove Meyer, two New York City wedding planners.

“The iconic city of New York remains a favorite for couples who are seeking a beautiful blend of lavish, over-the-top styling in timeless spaces,” Eppolito said.

The typical American couple spends just over $15,000 on a venue, while a high spender can drop as much as $42,801, according to the Knot’s study. In New York, venues charge either per person – the average cost is between $300 and $500 – or a flat fee – which can range massively, from $6,000 to $50,000, depending on day of week and time of year, and of course, the location, Meyer said. Lights are not always included in venues and can cost an extra $1,000 to $5,000, Eppolito added.

Check out the map below for a quick look at New York’s most popular venues, and keep scrolling for more on pricing and perks.

Cipriani: $285 – $325 per person

Locations: 55 Wall St.; 25 Broadway; 376 W Broadway, Manhattan

Pricing starts at $285 per person and averages $300 to $325. There is also a 24% end tax on all bookings.

The cost covers six hours, including the ceremony, reception, dinner, and dancing. Cipriani provides suites for the couple to get ready, a personal attendant, food, and beverages. For guests, Cipriani serves hor d’oeuvres and food stations. Guests are served a three-course dinner, wine, and champagne.

Source: Deborah Mella, Cipriani

The Plaza: Begins at $350 per person

Location: 768 5th Ave., Manhattan

The starting price for a wedding at The Plaza is $350 per person and varies depending on additional factors. The Plaza declined to provide any additional details about wedding packages.

Source: Ariana Swerdlin, Fairmont

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden: $1,250 – $11,000

Location: 9900 Washington Ave, Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden prices vary based on date, time, and season. The Palm House ranges from $1,500 to $11,000 depending on month and day of the week. The Palm House also has a guest minimum and maximum. The Lillian and Amy Goldman Atrium has similar restrictions and ranges from $1,250 to $7,000.

There are several packages to chose from at additional cost that include food and drinks.

Source: Michelle Hagan, Patina Restaurant Group

Russian Tea Room: $125 – $875 per person

Location: 150 W 57th St., Manhattan

There are three main rooms to rent for a wedding at the Russian Tea Room depending on guest count. Costs ranges from $125 to $875 per person and vary depending on open bar request and alcohol selection. The set-up fee is included in the rental fee.

Source: Kim Lu, Russian Tea Room

501 Union: $5,000 – $12,600

Location: 501 Union St., Brooklyn

Like many others, the cost to hold a wedding at 501 Union varies by month and day of the week. A weekday in winter is $5,000, while Saturdays in peak summer months are $12,600.

A full day rental comes with a private events manager, venue coordinator, evening operations and front of house manager, a private suite, coat check room, sound system, and day-of set up.

Source: Claire Mahler, 501 Union

The Green Building: $5,000 – $11,600

Location: 452 Union St., Brooklyn

Time of year affects pricing for The Green Building. Monday on a slow winter month is $5,000 while Saturdays in peak season are $11,600.

The Green Building allows couples to choose any vendor for the remaining assets.

Source: Susan Liang, The Green Building

Weylin: $6,000 – $30,000

Location: 175 Broadway, Brooklyn

The Weylin prices vary depending on party size and day and time of year. The venue’s high season is the fall and winter, but it is also popular in the spring.

The cost to rent for a signature wedding (between 150 and 350 guests) during low season on a Friday starts at $15,000 and scales to $30,000 for a Saturday in high season. The Weylin also offers an intimate wedding package on Fridays and Saturdays for a maximum of 150 guests. The intimate package starts at $6,000 and can go up to $12,500 during high season. In addition to the rental fee, liquor packages start at $60 per person regardless of season.

The Weylin has an exclusive A/V vendor company called Brooktech Productions.

Source: Carlos Perez San Martin, The Weylin

The Foundry: $9,000 – $15,000

Location: 42-38 9th St., Long Island City

The Foundry ranges from $9,000 to $15,000 for the main space and courtyard. In addition, couples can rent four additional spaces in the venue at an extra rate.

The rental fee guarantees 12 hours in the space including set up and break down, access to the kitchen, and three servicemen plus security.

Source: Lindsey Hamma, The Foundry

New York Public Library: Begins at $60,000

Location: 476 5th Ave., Manhattan

The cost to rent the New York Public Library for a wedding begins at $60,000 and the beverage package starts at $50 per person. Included in rental price are two spaces, one for cocktails and one for dinner and the reception. The NYPL permits civil ceremonies on site but does not allow religious services and requires all clients hire professional wedding planners.

Source: Emily Esposito, The New York Public Library