15 prom fashion trends that you’ll see everywhere in 2019

caption Prom season is officially here. source RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

With hundreds of styles to choose from, finding something to wear to prom can be overwhelming.

To help you get started, Google and global fashion search platform Lyst shared the top prom-dress styles people have been recently searching for with INSIDER.

Fashion retailer PromGirl also compiled a list of the top-selling styles of the season so far.

In 2019, expect to see many off-the-shoulder gowns, metallic glitter, and statement-back designs.

Many people will also channel celebrities on the red carpet, wearing trends like hot-pink dresses.

As winter comes to a close, prom season is officially upon us.

While you have some time to find an outfit, the search can quickly get overwhelming. After all, there are hundreds of options out there, from glamorous ball gowns to trendy suits.

To help you get started, Google and global fashion search platform Lyst shared the top prom-dress styles people have been recently searching for with INSIDER. Fashion retailer PromGirl also compiled a list of the top-selling styles of the season so far.

Here are 15 prom trends you’ll see everywhere this year.

Expect to see many off-the-shoulder prom dresses this year, according to Google.

caption This dress by Faviana also comes in wine red and navy blue. source PromGirl

Off-the-shoulder dresses topped Google’s list of the top five prom-related search findings in the US under Google Search’s fashion & style category from March 1 to March 7.

Lyst also reported a 20% increase in searches for off-the-shoulder dresses since January.

Find out more about Faviana’s Long Off-the-Shoulder Prom Dress on PromGirl >

Long-sleeved off-the-shoulder gowns will also be a popular choice.

caption This sequined lace dress retails for $99. source PromGirl

This particular silhouette was fourth on the list Google shared with INSIDER.

Find out more about PromGirl’s Long Sequin Lace Off-the-Shoulder Dress here >

People are searching for one-shoulder designs as well.

caption This navy-blue dress features pleated ruffle detailing on one shoulder. source PromGirl

One-shoulder dresses took the second spot on Google’s list of top prom-related search findings.

Pair this glamorous style with a pearl hair clip, one of the biggest accessory trends of 2019.

According to Lyst, searches for hair clips have been increasing steadily this year, up 28% since January. Similarly, searches for hair bands are currently up 32% since the beginning of 2019.

Find out more about PromGirl’s Navy One-Shoulder Pleated Ruffle Long Prom Dress here >

Get ready to see more “boho”-style dresses.

caption Anthropologie’s Garden Party Dress retails for $240. source Anthropologie

Bohemian-style dresses landed in the third spot on Google’s list. To wear the trend, look for loose-fitting, flowy silhouettes; colorful prints; and lightweight fabrics.

Find out more about Anthropologie’s Garden Party Dress here >

People will channel celebrities on the red carpet.

caption Lulus’s Moonlight Silver Sequin Maxi Dress comes in sizes XS to XL. source Lulus

According to Google, red carpet-inspired dresses took the fifth spot on its list of top prom-related search findings.

This recent awards season was dominated by several trends, including sheer dresses, suits, and metallic gowns, to name a few.

At the 2019 Oscars, for example, stylish stars like Jennifer Lopez, Amandla Stenberg, Brie Larson, and more dazzled in sleek silver dresses.

You can expect to see similar styles at proms all over the country this year.

Find out more about Lulus’s Moonlight Silver Sequin Maxi Dress here >

Searches for hot-pink dresses have spiked, Lyst said.

caption This hot-pink dress by Speechless has a high-low hemline. source David’s Bridal

According to Lyst, searches for pink dresses have been increasing steadily this year, with a significant spike – an increase of 528% in 24 hours – after the 2019 Oscars. As fans may recall, numerous celebrities attended the event in voluminous pink dresses.

Since December 2018, Lyst has also seen a combined 58% increase in the use of words like “bright,” “hot,” “fuchsia,” and “neon” alongside searches for pink dresses.

Find out more about Speechless’ High-Low Strapless Mikado Fit-to-Flare Dress on David’s Bridal >

Mauve will be another popular color for prom this year.

caption This dress by Simply has a thigh-high slit and open V-back design. source PromGirl

PromGirl predicts that mauve dresses will be one of the biggest trends in prom fashion this year, based on the retailer’s 20 top-selling styles for both junior and senior prom so far.

According to PromGirl, these top 20 styles represent 14% of all of its prom sales from January 1 to March 8.

Find out more about Simply’s Long Mauve V-Neck Prom Dress here >

You’ll likely see a ton of burgundy, too.

caption This mermaid-style gown from Intrigue by Blush retails for $318. source PromGirl

Both silver and gold jewelry pair well with this rich, deep-red hue – which, according to PromGirl, is expected to be a big trend this season.

Find out more about Intrigue by Blush’s Designer Prom Dress on PromGirl >

Yellow is having a major moment in fashion.

caption This dress from Ellie Wilde by Mon Cheri features a beaded waist and side slit. source PromGirl

PromGirl also predicts that yellow dresses will be a big trend this year.

The bright color also swept runways during New York Fashion Week in September 2018, making it one of the standout fashion trends of spring 2019.

Find out more about Ellie Wilde by Mon Cheri’s Embroidered A-Line Prom Dress on PromGirl >

People are also gravitating toward blue designs, according to PromGirl.

caption This chiffon dress by Dave and Johnny has a beaded, embroidered bodice. source PromGirl

If you want a red carpet-inspired look, opt for light-blue or periwinkle shades, which popped up several times at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Read more: All the looks celebrities wore to the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Find out more about Dave and Johnny’s Long V-Neck Prom Dress here >

Expect to see many dresses with statement-back designs.

caption This dress by Clarisse also comes in lilac, yellow, and wine red. source PromGirl

Almost all of PromGirl’s 20 top-selling styles so far feature some type of statement-back design, including cutouts, low V-backs, open backs, and more.

Find out more about Clarisse’s Long Open-Back Designer Prom Dress on PromGirl >

A-line gowns will be a go-to silhouette for many.

caption This A-line dress features pockets on the side. source PromGirl

A-line designs are sleek and flattering, perfect for a variety of formal occasions.

Find out more about PromGirl’s Long A-Line V-Neck Prom Dress here >

V-neck dresses are set to be a big trend as well, PromGirl said.

caption This embellished dress by Elizabeth K has layers of tulle and satin. source PromGirl

Consider wearing delicate, layered necklaces to complement this type of statement neckline.

Find out more about Elizabeth K’s Long V-Neck Glitter Champagne Prom Dress on PromGirl >

Metallic glitter is having a moment in the spotlight.

caption This shimmering gown comes in rose gold and gold. source PromGirl

There are numerous ways to wear this trend, according to PromGirl.

Find out more about PromGirl’s Strapless Sweetheart Long Glitter Mesh Prom Dress here >

And sequined dresses will be everywhere, according to PromGirl.

caption This sequin-covered dress features a low-back design. source PromGirl

Find out more about PromGirl’s Long Sequin V-Neck Open-Back Prom Dress here >