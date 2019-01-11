17 popular slang words you’ll only hear in certain regions of the US

caption Words like “y’all” are region-specific. source Shutterstock

There are words in the English language that exist solely in certain regions in the US.

In the Northeast, they use words like “sneakers,” “leaf peepers,” and “wicked.”

In the South, they use terms like “sugar” (to describe a kiss) and “ragamuffin.”

In the Midwest, words like “Hoosier” and “ope” are commonly used.

While English is the predominant language in the US, there are different dialects around the country. In some regions, in fact, there are words used that no other part of the country has heard.

As slang words developed over time, regions created their own names for common things. For example, the majority of the country uses the word “soda” to describe the bubbly drink, but the Midwest calls it “pop.” In the South, it is referred to as “coke,” and some places simply call it “tonic.”

Check out some more quirky words that regions have created.

In New England, children drink from “bubblers.”

caption Take a sip from the bubbler. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

The term “bubbler” – more specifically heard in Boston and Providence – is used to describe a drinking fountain. In fact, a North Carolina State University study found that only 18% of people in the US use the term “bubbler” and most of them are in the Northeast.

Southerners refer to a group of people as “y’all.”

caption Y’all come back now. source Shutterstock

One of the most popular and well-known slang words from the south is “y’all. “

In the Northeast, people call their gym shoes “sneakers.”

caption Sneakers or tennis shoes? source andersphoto/Shutterstock

While the rest of the country refers to them as “tennis shoes,” the Northeast calls them “sneakers.”

In the South, when you kiss someone, you’re giving them sugar.

caption Give me some sugar. source REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Another common idiom from the South is referring to a kiss as “sugar.” It’s often used in a phrase, as in “give me some sugar.”

In Hawaii, they greet each other with a friendly “aloha!”

caption Aloha at the airport. source Bob Riha, Jr/Getty

The word “aloha” is quintessentially Hawaiian. It acts as a greeting and is often used to say “hello,” but it can also be used to tell someone “goodbye.” The word also has a deeper meaning amongst Hawaiians. To them, it can mean kindness, love, and unity.

People of Indiana call each other “Hoosiers.”

caption You’re a Hoosier if you’re from Indiana. source Shutterstock

If you’re from Indiana, you’re called a “Hoosier.” But the term could also refer to someone from a rural part of town and is interchangeable with the word “redneck.”

When something is great in Massachusetts, they call it “wicked.”

caption Wicked high tides. source Boston Globe/ Getty

While the rest of America uses the term “wicked” to describe something evil, parts of New England – specifically Boston – use the term to describe something that is great, cool, interesting, or fascinating. It can also be used to describe the size of something, as in “that is wicked big.”

On the West Coast, however, they say something is “gnarly” if it’s great.

caption That’s a gnarly wave. source ohrim/Shutterstock

Since “gnarly” originated in surf culture, it makes sense that it is mostly used on the West Coast. It can be used to describe something that is difficult and challenging or something that is especially cool.

Soft served ice cream in Vermont is often referred to as “creemee.”

caption I’ll take the right creemee. source INSIDER

When summer hits, most of the country loves to treat themselves to soft serve ice cream. In Vermont, however, they rush to eat a creemee.

In Utah, the phrase “Oh my heck” is often used by Mormons.

caption Mormons sometimes say, “Oh my heck!” source George Frey/ Getty

In Utah, many people – mostly Mormons – say “Oh my heck” in place of saying “Oh my God.”

New Englanders call sandwiches “grinders.”

caption Take a bite into a grinder. source Daniela Snow/Flickr

Sandwiches go by many different names around the US. For some, they are “heroes,” while others call them “subs.” But in the Northeast, they call them “grinders.” Sometimes the term is used to distinguish a hot sandwich from a cold one (the hot sandwich being a grinder).

Citizens of Maine often say “ayuh” instead of “yes.”

While the rest of America uses some variation of “yes,” Mainers respond in the affirmative with “ayuh.” It’s pronounced “ay-uh.” The word has also appeared in a number of Stephen King novels, as he is a well-known Mainer who sets most of his novels in the state.

If you’re a tourist in the fall and visiting the Northeast, they will call you “leaf peepers.”

caption Some tourists are leaf peepers. source Jason Lee/Reuters

Flocking to the Northeast just to look at fall foliage will earn you the title of “leaf peeper.” It isn’t necessarily a compliment,” but lately travel blogs and publications are taking ownership of the word and prompting people to travel to fall-centric destinations.

If you are referred to as a “ragamuffin” in the South, you aren’t looking your best.

caption Being called a ragamuffin isn’t a compliment. source Touchstone Pictures

According to the dictionary, a ragamuffin is anyone who looks disheveled, unclean, or unkempt. So, if someone is calling you a “ragamuffin,” you better take a second look in the mirror.

In California, the term “freeway” is often used while driving.

caption Get off the 405 freeway. source Getty Images

Freeways are most popular in Los Angeles where people can access the high-speed road at any point. It’s also common for people in this region to call the freeways by name, including the word “the.” For example, someone in Los Angeles might say, “You have to take the 405.” In other parts of the country, it’s simply called a highway.

The Bay Area is known for coining the word “hella.”

caption The term “hella” started in Oakland. source Shutterstock

The term “hella” started in Oakland as a shorter way to say “hell of a lot” when referring to a large amount of something. The word quickly grew in popularity and is now part of the entire West Coast vernacular.

In the Midwest, when someone does something accidentally, they say, “ope!”

caption Ope, that’s surprising. source Netflix

Midwesterners may also blurt out “ope” when something silly or surprising happens. The term is meant as a replacement for “uh-oh” and “oops.”

