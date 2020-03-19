Some spring breakers are still hitting beaches amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s how 7 hot spots around the world are handling the partiers.

caption Some spring break hot spots canceled spring break 2020, while others kept the party going. source Angela N Perryman/Shutterstock

In Miami, spring break is over.

Miami officials shut down South Beach (the most popular part of Miami Beach), limited crowds to 250 people, and implemented an 11 p.m. curfew on Saturday, Business Insider’s Hillary Hoffower previously reported.

On Tuesday night, officials implemented stricter rules for Miami-Dade County, making it illegal to have a gathering of more than 10 people on Miami Beach, Business Insider reported.

The county is also closing all non-essential businesses, including restaurant dining rooms, bars, and movie theaters.

Miami-Dade County has 76 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday.

It’s over in Fort Lauderdale, too.

caption Spring Breakers celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Fort Lauderdale Beach. source Michele Eve Sandberg/Corbis via Getty Images

Fort Lauderdale city officials also closed a section of Fort Lauderdale Beach, limited crowds to 250 people, and implemented a 10 p.m. curfew, according to Business Insider.

The mayors of both Miami and Fort Lauderdale told Reuters they’d issue fines to people breaking restrictions.

Fort Lauderdale is in Broward County, which had 80 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday. That’s more than any other county in Florida.

South Padre Island is still in party mode.

South Padre Island in Texas did not close beaches for spring break, according to Reuters. City spokesperson Nikki Soto told Reuters that the city recommends not starting a beach party, but no one will be ticketed.

While Texas Governor Greg Abbott restricted visiting nursing homes and hospitals on Friday, he did not address tourist hot spots, Bloomberg News reports. There are no confirmed cases in the area, but a couple that had been vacationing there recently tested positive for the coronavirus after returning to their home state of Michigan. The couple left South Padre Island on March 11.

In Nassau, Bahamas, the party is not quite over, but it’s about to be.

caption Nassau is in the Bahamas. source Shutterstock/triocean

Student Travel Services, or STS Travel, hosts spring break programs in Cancún, Cabo, Jamaica, Punta Cana, and its most popular destination, Nassau, according to Business Insider.

STS Travel posted a video on Facebook of 250 college students partying on a booze cruise in Nassau on March 16 – the day after the Bahamas had its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

According to Jake Jacobsen, vice president of STS Travel, only 20% of customers canceled their traveling plans after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic and the US government requested avoiding social gatherings of over 10 people.

But STS Travel limited the number of passengers to 250 people because of the outbreak, which is about half of the typical amount, and the cruise in the video was the last cruise of the Nassau 2020 program.

Ibiza is totally shut down, taking spring break down with it.

caption Ibiza is part of Spain’s Balearic Islands. source Philippe Beurgaud/Shutterstock

Spain’s Balearic Islands, which includes Ibiza, shut down all clubs and bars, restricted restaurants’ capacity by at least one third, and told residents to stay home for 15 days on March 13, according to Mirror.

There are 169 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Balearic Islands, according to Rtve.

And so is Barcelona.

caption Barcelona is the second-largest city in Spain. source Boule/Shutterstock

Spain declared a state of emergency on March 13, implementing social restrictions for at least 15 days, Business Insider reported.

Spain ordered residents to stay indoors during this time, aside from necessary trips. Spanish police are using drones to check the streets for people dismissing the order, according to Business Insider.

Spain has 1,646 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday.

Cancún is still holding spring break.

A resort called Villa Del Mar Cancún updated a press release on Wednesday stating that there are temperature-screening measures in effect at some of the area’s airports, but there are no travel restrictions to Mexico because of the coronavirus.

According to Post Bulletin, Mexico’s tourism officials want Americans to see Mexico as an escape from the coronavirus.

There are four confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Cancún according to the Mexican government. But the Latin Post reported on Monday that, so far, the pandemic hasn’t had a significant effect on tourism.

