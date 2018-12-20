13 popular things that didn’t exist 10 years ago

caption Doritos Locos Tacos didn’t exist until 2012 and they’re now a staple on Taco Bell’s menu. source Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell

In the last 10 years, countless inventions have been created to make life easier and more entertaining.

Before 2009, we didn’t have Uber to hail rides from our phones or Venmo to send money to friends.

Major parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and monster mash-ups with classic novels such as “Pride and Prejudice” didn’t really exist before 2008.

Life moves fast, especially with constant technological advances and inventions coming out every year. In the last decade, using an app to hail a ride or send money to your friends has become commonplace and talking to smart speakers to turn on lights, play music, or read recipes seems normal.

The past few years have brought us numerous life-changing innovations, complex fictional worlds, new forms of storytelling, and fascinating food creations.

Here are 13 things that hadn’t been invented or launched 10 years ago.

Tesla’s first car was released in 2008.



Even though Tesla was founded in 2003, the electric car manufacturer didn’t release their first vehicle until 2008, when they released a completely electric Roadster.

It was named the second best invention of 2008 by TIME magazine and was praised for making electric cars “sexy” for the first time. The sports car sold for $100,000 and could reach top speeds of 125 mph in 2008.

Today, a Tesla Roadster can reach up to 250 mph and it costs over $200,000.

The complexities of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had only just begun in 2008.

caption “Iron Man” premiered in 2008. source Marvel

With the May 2008 release of “Iron Man,” the earliest stages of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had begun. After “Iron Man” was introduced to the world, the “The Incredible Hulk” (2008), “Thor” (2011), and “Captain America” (2011) were released. And Marvel characters were brought together with other fellow Marvel characters in the first Avengers movie, which was released in 2012.

More Marvel films, TV series, and characters followed including “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Agent Carter,” and “Inhumans” on ABC and “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” and “Luke Cage” on Netflix.

Although Marvel has been around for quite some time, it’s only been a decade since the universe really kicked off – and now it’s hard to imagine a world without the intricate and extensive stories of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

DNA tests began being sold retail about a decade ago.

caption An earlier version of the 23andMe testing kit. source Pelle Sten / Flickr

Consumer DNA testing company 23andMe was awarded the best invention of the year by TIME Magazine in 2008.

The company was founded in 2006 by Anne Wojcicki, Linda Avey, and Paul Cusenza out of Mountain View, California, as a way to “help people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome,” according to their website.

They launched their first product in 2007 for almost $1,000 and by 2008 the price was reduced to $399.

Today, the company has 5,000,000 customers and has published more than 100 peer-reviewed studies in scientific journals. The health and ancestry DNA service now costs $139 and just the ancestry DNA service costs $69.

One of the first crowdsourced fundraising platforms launched in 2008 and others were quick to follow.

caption GoFundMe wasn’t launched until 2010. source GoFundMe

Indiegogo launched in 2008 as a crowdsourcing website where people could get financial backing for their inventions and ideas. Since it was founded 10 years ago, more than 800,000 ideas have been financed, according to their website.

Other popular crowdsourcing website launches in the past decade include Kickstarter in 2009, GoFundMe in 2010, YouCaring in 2011, and Patreon in 2013.

Ride-hailing services that could be accessed via phone really kicked off in 2009 with the creation of Uber.

Uber was founded in March 2009 as a black-car service and it quickly became a hit because of the innovative way someone could hail a ride by sending a text or pressing a button on their phone.

The company quickly took off and has received proposals that value the company at as much as $120 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Other ride-hailing services have also cropped up since Uber was founded in 2009, including Lyft and Via, which both launched in 2012.

Venmo has made it easier and less awkward to pay back your friends since 2009.

caption Venmo was later sold to PayPal. source AnggunFaith / Shutterstock

The payment app Venmo has become a normal part of life, but it was only launched in 2009. Originally, it was a company that let users text a band in order to get a music mp3 in their email.

The company later decided to make Venmo a place where people could send and receive money through texts. The company was sold to PayPal in 2013 shortly after PayPal had been acquired by Braintree in 2012.

Classic novels hadn’t been introduced to monsters until 2009.

caption “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” became a movie in 2016. source Sony

“Pride and Prejudice and Zombies,” a spin on Jane Austen’s classic romance novel by Seth Grahame-Smith, was published in 2009 and followed by “Sense and Sensibility and Seamonsters.”

The monster mash-up trend continued with “Little Women and Werewolves” and “Android Karenina,” both published in 2010, and countless more.

A movie was also made of “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” in 2016.

The iPad was only released eight years ago.

caption The first iPad came out in 2010. source iStock

Steve Jobs announced the release of the first iPad in April 2010, almost ten years after Microsoft had invented its own tablet. However, the iPad was a much bigger hit, despite initial criticism.

In just three years, Apple had sold at least 100 million iPads. The popular tablet has gotten several updates and makeovers over the past eight years, and the most recent version is a 9.7-inch iPad.

Instagram first went live in 2010 and it has become one of the most popular social media apps today.

caption It now has about one billion active users. source iStock

When Instagram first launched in 2010, 25,000 people signed up on the first day. Within a year, it became the iPhone app of the year. Facebook bought the company in 2012 for $1 billion.

Today, the popular app has about one billion active users and it offers features including stories, face filters, stickers, and live videos.

Snapchat was called something different in 2011.

caption Snapchat now has millions of users. source Frazer Harrison/Getty

The founders of Snapchat launched the first iteration of Snapchat in April 2011 and it was called Picaboo. By September of that year, it became known as Snapchat and it picked up in popularity when one of the founders’ cousins started using it in high school in Los Angeles.

Now, Snapchat is one of the most popular social media apps.

Doritos Locos Tacos didn’t exist until 2012 and now they’re on Taco Bell’s regular menu.

caption The shells are made from Doritos. source Lindsay DeMunno/INSIDER

In 2009, Todd Mills wrote to Frito-Lay suggesting they should use Doritos to make taco shells. He championed the idea for years and, at the time, Frito-Lay said no. But by 2012, Taco Bell launched their Doritos Locos Tacos with taco shells made from Doritos. It’s uncertain how much of the later-release was due to Mills’ campaigning, but he has since been dubbed a “true friend” of Taco Bell.

By 2013, The Huffington Post reported that Taco Bell had made $1 billion in sales from the menu item. Today, you can buy Locos Tacos with Nacho Cheese Doritos, Fiery Doritos, or Cool Ranch Doritos shells.

Apple Watches were first released in 2014.

caption There are now many versions of the watch. source REUTERS/Mike Segar

Even though smartwatches existed for decades, the Apple Watch’s 2014 introduction is what made wearing a smartwatch popular, reported Bloomberg.

In the years since its initial release, Apple Watches have become the world’s most popular smartwatch. There have also been several iterations of the Apple Watch, including the Series 4 version that launched earlier this year.

Interactive smart speakers like Amazon Echo, which was invented in 2014, have since become incredibly useful in the homes of many.

The Amazon Echo smart speaker was launched in 2014 and its release was followed by the 2016 release of the Google Home.

Initially, the Echo was only meant to help you control your music using your voice, but today both the Echo and the Google Home can do a variety of things around the house including turning lights on or off or controlling appliances.

