The 10 places people most want to visit in the US once travel can resume, according to Booking.com

Due to the novel coronavirus, many travelers have had to cancel travel plans. However, travelers are still thinking about where to go when it’s safe to do so.

Popular travel booking site Booking.com analyzed the most popular places users saved or “wish-listed” in March and April of 2020 to determine where travelers are most looking forward to visiting once travel can resume.

Notably, there’s been a sharp interest increase in domestic travel, with 71% of Americans looking at domestic locations, up from 58% last year.

Many Americans had to cancel travel plans to follow shelter-in-place guidelines when the novel coronavirus spread. The hotel and airline industries have been hit particularly hard from recent disruptions, with airlines having to fly “ghost” planes and hotels around the world temporarily closing. But that doesn’t mean we aren’t all dreaming of our post-quarantine vacation.

As an avid traveler who had to recently cancel a bucket list trip to Portugal and the Dolomites, I’ve been following more travel accounts on Instagram than usual for future #travelinspo, using Zoom backgrounds to go on virtual getaways, and making hotel cocktail recipes to satiate my wanderlust – for now.

I’ve also been scrolling booking sites and thinking about where I’ll go first once travel is safe again, as well as closely following expert advice to determine if options like rental cars and secluded Airbnbs are safe (good news, they largely are).

It seems I’m not alone. According to the popular travel booking site Booking.com, many Americans are scrolling and saving or “wish listing” destinations and hotels they want to visit. The Booking team recently looked at data from users’ wish lists between March and April 2020 and found that Americans are among the top 10 nationalities wish-listing the most.

They also noted a definitive shift towards an interest in domestic travel. While some predictable international destinations like Cancun, Paris, and London continued to be popular, over half (51%) of wish listings feature domestic stays.

Of all destinations on global wish lists, this is a jump from the same time last year when domestic properties accounted for just 33% of wish lists on Booking.com. In the US, the shift toward domestic travel planning is more pronounced, with an increase to 71% up from 58% last year.

Beaches seem to top of mind for many travelers, with destinations like Miami Beach and Myrtle Beach ranking highly, along with consistent big city favorites like New York.

These are the 10 places in the US people most want to visit, according to Booking.com.

#1 – Orlando, Florida

Travelers are craving sunshine, with cities in Florida claiming four of the top 10 spots. While Disney World is just beginning to test the waters on reopening, people seem eager to hit the theme parks again, with Orlando taking the title for the most wish-listed destination in the US.

There’s plenty to see and do in the Orlando area beyond the parks too, from wandering 700 acres of green outdoor space at Bok Tower Gardens to visiting the nearby Space Coast to witness shuttle launches and visit the Kennedy Space Center.

#2 – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Another popular spot for beachgoers, Myrtle Beach beckons travelers with its soaring seaside SkyWheel. Once a more laidback southern getaway, Myrtle Beach is now famous for its plethora of mini-golf courses, a wide array of beach resorts, and restaurants that feature fresh seafood and classic southern cuisine. While using shared golf clubs at mini-golf courses doesn’t sound so nice right now, basking in the sun with toes in the sand and an ocean breeze rolling in still does.

A more affordable getaway that’s popular with families and spring breakers alike, the South Carolina beach destiantion has also set itself apart among the special needs community. Surfside Beach officially became the first autism-friendly travel destination in the world in 2016.

#3 – Miami Beach, Florida

While the greater city of Miami also made the list, the Miami Beach area specifically was so popular with future travelers, it earned its own spot.

With a lively bar, restaurant, and club scene, plus beachfront hotels and an abundance of Art Deco architecture, it’s no surprise this waterfront enclave is a wishful tourist hotspot even if visiting said bars and clubs isn’t an option right now. Despite its party reputation, Miami Beach can also be a great destination for those looking for a relaxing scene. Tranquil spots like The Standard on Belle Isle and The Setai offer spa-like oases away from the crowds, the latter of which, we reviewed as a top pick.

#4 – New York, New York

Despite the dense throngs in Times Square that New York is famous for, travelers are still eager to visit the Big Apple in the near future.

While Broadway and packed restaurants may not be open for business anytime soon, there’s still plenty for tourists to enjoy. From lounging in Central Park and gazing up at the Empire State Building to strolling down quieter streets in Brooklyn or kayaking on the East River, it’s nearly impossible to run out of options in the ultimate on-the-go city.

#5 – Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas has been in the news lately as workers hit back at the mayor who has called for the city to reopen quickly. However, it seems jetsetters are anxious to return to the glitzy hotels, over-the-top shows, exciting pool parties, and all-day casinos.

Good news for those eager to book: MGM hotels and casinos plan to reopen soon, but there will be some major changes to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Masks will be mandatory, buffets will be gone, and hand sanitizer will feature prominently at slot machines, among other new protocols.

#6 – Los Angeles, California

Thanks to draws like star-studded Hollywood Boulevard, the Getty Museum, and iconic beach spots like Santa Monica pier, Los Angeles has long topped domestic travel wish lists – and it doesn’t appear that will change post-COVID.

Popular attractions like Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood are still closed for now, but that could change later in the summer if they begin to follow the lead of Disney World and Universal Orlando.

#7 – Atlanta, Georgia

This southern capital has garnered the nickname Hotlanta for a reason. A blend of southern hospitality and big-city buzzing energy, Atlanta is quickly climbing the ranks as a popular place for tourists.

Sports fans may be hankering to watch an NFL game at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium when sports reopen, while history and culture buffs are likely to adore the Martin Luther King Jr National Historic Site or the High Museum of Art. While hotel options abound in Atlanta, a more unique and popular option is staying the night in classic Queen Anne Victorian homes that have been converted into B&Bs.

# 8 – New Orleans, Louisiana

With its bright festival culture, delicious restaurants, lively music scene, and historic neighborhoods, New Orleans is an attractive destination for everyone from foodies to bachelor and bachelorette parties.

While travelers may not want to pack into iconic Bourbon Street right away, exploring the colorful boutiques in the Magazine District, biking through the Garden District to take in the fabulous historic homes, and taking a boat tour of the Bayou will hopefully be back on the table soon.

#9 – Panama City Beach, Florida

Panama City Beach was once notorious for its raucous spring breakers, but the area has since cleaned up its act. Now, it’s a more affordable and family-friendly beach alternative to Miami.

Situated on the Gulf Coast, Panama City Beach could be mistaken for the Caribbean with its stunning white-sand beaches and gentle turquoise waves. Beyond lounging at the beach, popular activities include spotting dolphins, cooling off at Shipwreck Island Waterpark, shopping for kitschy souvenirs at Pier Park, and more. Spending a day boating out to secluded and pristine Shell Island sounds especially ideal for escaping any crowds.

#10 – Miami, Florida

Beyond the popular Miami Beach scene that rang in at the number three spot, travelers are also hopeful about visiting the entire city of Miami. Perhaps wish-listers are dreaming about sinking their teeth into some Cuban cuisine, meandering through the colorful murals of Wynwood, or forgoing busy spots altogether in favor of spotting crocs in the sprawling swamplands of nearby Everglades National Park instead.

Until you can safely book a trip to Miami, if this vibrant city is on your wish list, try recreating the fresh vibe of the Freehand Miami hotel by mixing up their signature Peachy Colada cocktail.