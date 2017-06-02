Here’s what 25 popular websites used to look like back in the day

By
Avery Hartmans, Business Insider US
-
Facebook has changed a lot since 2004.

caption
Facebook has changed a lot since 2004.
source
Impact Watch

The World Wide Web has come a long way since its early days.

Invented by Tim Berners-Lee 30 years ago in March, the web began as a way for scientists to more easily share information about their experiments. Things have changed quite a bit since then.

In honor of the web’s birthday, we found the earliest versions of some of the most visited websites today, like Facebook, Google, and BuzzFeed. While we didn’t quite go all the way back to 1989, even websites from the late 90s look shockingly dated in 2019.

Here’s what the sites looked like then, and what they look like now. Web design has come a long way – oh, and the ads have gotten a lot more in-your-face.

Alyson Shontell contributed to an earlier version of this post.

Wikipedia: Then (2001)

source
The Wayback Machine

Wikipedia: Now

source
Caroline Cakebread/Business Insider

Weather.com: Then (1996)

source
Weather.com

Weather.com: Now

source
The Weather Channel

Reddit: Then (2005)

source
The Wayback Machine

Reddit: Now

source
Reddit

Pinterest: Then (2010)

source
The Wayback Machine

Pinterest: Now

source
Pinterest

Buzzfeed: Then (2006)

source
The Way Back Machine

Buzzfeed: Now

source
BuzzFeed

Google: Then (1998)

source
Google

Google: Now

source
Google

Tumblr: Then (2007):

source
Way Back Machine

Tumblr: Now

source
Tumblr

AOL: Then (version 2.0 in 1994 and 1.0 disk)

source
Duling

AOL: Now

source
AOL

Whitehouse.gov: Then (1996)

source
The Way Back Machine

Whitehouse.gov: Now

source
The White House

eBay: Then (1995)

source
The Wayback Machine

eBay: Now

source
eBay

Yelp: Then (2004)

source
The Way Back Machine

Yelp: Now

source
Yelp

Foursquare: Then (2009)

source
The Way Back Machine

Foursquare: Now

source
Foursquare

LinkedIn: Then (2003)

source
Ignite Social Media

LinkedIn: Now

source
LinkedIn

The Huffington Post: Then (on the day of its launch, May 2005)

source
The Village Voice

Huffington Post: Now

source
Huffington Post

MySpace: Then (2003)

source
Ignite Social Media

MySpace: Now

source
MySpace

YouTube: Then (2005)

source
The Way Back Machine

YouTube: Now

source
YouTube

Twitter: Then (2006)

source
Ignite Social Media

Twitter: Now

source
Twitter

Yahoo: Then (1994)

source
CNET

Yahoo: Now

source
Yahoo

The New York Times: Then (1996, note the funny text at the bottom)

source
The Way Back Machine

The New York Times: Now

source
New York Times

Flickr: Then (2004)

source
The Way Back Machine

Flickr: Now

source
Flickr

Facebook: Then (2004)

Facebook has changed a lot since 2004.

source
Impact Watch

Facebook: Now

source
Facebook

Silicon Alley Insider (pre-Business Insider): Then (2008)

source
Silicon Alley Insider

Business Insider: Now

source
Business Insider

Amazon: Then (1995)

source
The Internet Archive

Amazon: Now

source
Amazon

Uber: Then (2010)

source
WayBack Machine

Uber: Now

source
Uber

Instagram: Then (2011)

source
Instagram

Instagram: Now

source
Instagram

(Jillian D’Onfro and Caroline Cakebread contributed to an earlier version of this post.)