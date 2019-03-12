Here’s what 25 popular websites used to look like back in the day

- source
- Impact Watch
- In honor of the world wide web turning 30, we took a look back at what some of the world’s most popular websites looked like in their early days.
- The early versions of sites like Facebook, Google, and BuzzFeed are almost recognizable compared to what they look like now.
- Here’s what 25 popular websites looked like back in the day.
The World Wide Web has come a long way since its early days.
Invented by Tim Berners-Lee 30 years ago on Tuesday, the web began as a way for scientists to more easily share information about their experiments. Things have changed quite a bit since then.
In honor of the web’s birthday, we found the earliest versions of some of the most visited websites today, like Facebook, Google, and BuzzFeed. While we didn’t quite go all the way back to 1989, even websites from the late 90s look shockingly dated in 2019.
Here’s what the sites looked like then, and what they look like now. Web design has come a long way – oh, and the ads have gotten a lot more in-your-face.
Wikipedia: Then (2001)
- source
- The Wayback Machine
Wikipedia: Now
- source
- Caroline Cakebread/Business Insider
Weather.com: Then (1996)
- source
- Weather.com
Weather.com: Now
- source
- The Weather Channel
Reddit: Then (2005)
- source
- The Wayback Machine
Reddit: Now
- source
Pinterest: Then (2010)
- source
- The Wayback Machine
Pinterest: Now
- source
Buzzfeed: Then (2006)
- source
- The Way Back Machine
Buzzfeed: Now
- source
- BuzzFeed
Google: Then (1998)
- source
Google: Now
- source
Tumblr: Then (2007):
- source
- Way Back Machine
Tumblr: Now
- source
- Tumblr
AOL: Then (version 2.0 in 1994 and 1.0 disk)
- source
- Duling
AOL: Now
- source
- AOL
Whitehouse.gov: Then (1996)
- source
- The Way Back Machine
Whitehouse.gov: Now
- source
- The White House
eBay: Then (1995)
- source
- The Wayback Machine
eBay: Now
- source
- eBay
Yelp: Then (2004)
- source
- The Way Back Machine
Yelp: Now
- source
- Yelp
Foursquare: Then (2009)
- source
- The Way Back Machine
Foursquare: Now
- source
- Foursquare
LinkedIn: Then (2003)
- source
- Ignite Social Media
LinkedIn: Now
- source
The Huffington Post: Then (on the day of its launch, May 2005)
- source
- The Village Voice
Huffington Post: Now
- source
- Huffington Post
MySpace: Then (2003)
- source
- Ignite Social Media
MySpace: Now
- source
- MySpace
YouTube: Then (2005)
- source
- The Way Back Machine
YouTube: Now
- source
- YouTube
Twitter: Then (2006)
- source
- Ignite Social Media
Twitter: Now
- source
Yahoo: Then (1994)
- source
- CNET
Yahoo: Now
- source
- Yahoo
The New York Times: Then (1996, note the funny text at the bottom)
- source
- The Way Back Machine
The New York Times: Now
- source
- New York Times
Flickr: Then (2004)
- source
- The Way Back Machine
Flickr: Now
- source
- Flickr
Facebook: Then (2004)
- source
- Impact Watch
Facebook: Now
- source
Silicon Alley Insider (pre-Business Insider): Then (2008)
- source
- Silicon Alley Insider
Business Insider: Now
- source
- Business Insider
Amazon: Then (1995)
- source
- The Internet Archive
Amazon: Now
- source
- Amazon
Uber: Then (2010)
- source
- WayBack Machine
Uber: Now
- source
- Uber
Instagram: Then (2011)
- source
Instagram: Now
- source
(Jillian D’Onfro and Caroline Cakebread contributed to an earlier version of this post.)