Here’s what 25 popular websites used to look like back in the day

caption Facebook has changed a lot since 2004. source Impact Watch

In honor of the world wide web turning 30, we took a look back at what some of the world’s most popular websites looked like in their early days.

The early versions of sites like Facebook, Google, and BuzzFeed are almost recognizable compared to what they look like now.

Here’s what 25 popular websites looked like back in the day.

The World Wide Web has come a long way since its early days.

Invented by Tim Berners-Lee 30 years ago on Tuesday, the web began as a way for scientists to more easily share information about their experiments. Things have changed quite a bit since then.

In honor of the web’s birthday, we found the earliest versions of some of the most visited websites today, like Facebook, Google, and BuzzFeed. While we didn’t quite go all the way back to 1989, even websites from the late 90s look shockingly dated in 2019.

Here’s what the sites looked like then, and what they look like now. Web design has come a long way – oh, and the ads have gotten a lot more in-your-face.

Wikipedia: Then (2001)

source The Wayback Machine

Wikipedia: Now

source Caroline Cakebread/Business Insider

Weather.com: Then (1996)

Weather.com: Now

source The Weather Channel

Reddit: Then (2005)

source The Wayback Machine

Reddit: Now

source Reddit

Pinterest: Then (2010)

source The Wayback Machine

Pinterest: Now

source Pinterest

Buzzfeed: Then (2006)

source The Way Back Machine

Buzzfeed: Now

source BuzzFeed

Google: Then (1998)

source Google

Google: Now

source Google

Tumblr: Then (2007):

source Way Back Machine

Tumblr: Now

source Tumblr

AOL: Then (version 2.0 in 1994 and 1.0 disk)

source Duling

AOL: Now

source AOL

Whitehouse.gov: Then (1996)

source The Way Back Machine

Whitehouse.gov: Now

source The White House

eBay: Then (1995)

source The Wayback Machine

eBay: Now

source eBay

Yelp: Then (2004)

source The Way Back Machine

Yelp: Now

source Yelp

Foursquare: Then (2009)

source The Way Back Machine

Foursquare: Now

source Foursquare

LinkedIn: Then (2003)

source Ignite Social Media

LinkedIn: Now

source LinkedIn

The Huffington Post: Then (on the day of its launch, May 2005)

source The Village Voice

Huffington Post: Now

source Huffington Post

MySpace: Then (2003)

source Ignite Social Media

MySpace: Now

source MySpace

YouTube: Then (2005)

source The Way Back Machine

YouTube: Now

source YouTube

Twitter: Then (2006)

source Ignite Social Media

Twitter: Now

source Twitter

Yahoo: Then (1994)

source CNET

Yahoo: Now

source Yahoo

The New York Times: Then (1996, note the funny text at the bottom)

source The Way Back Machine

The New York Times: Now

source New York Times

Flickr: Then (2004)

source The Way Back Machine

Flickr: Now

source Flickr

Facebook: Then (2004)

source Impact Watch

Facebook: Now

source Facebook

Silicon Alley Insider (pre-Business Insider): Then (2008)

source Silicon Alley Insider

Business Insider: Now

source Business Insider

Amazon: Then (1995)

source The Internet Archive

Amazon: Now

source Amazon

Uber: Then (2010)

source WayBack Machine

Uber: Now

source Uber

Instagram: Then (2011)

source Instagram

Instagram: Now

source Instagram

(Jillian D’Onfro and Caroline Cakebread contributed to an earlier version of this post.)