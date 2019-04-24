The 10 most popular wedding dates of 2019

caption Some dates are a big hit. source AFP/ Getty

Zola found the most popular dates for weddings this year.

June, September, and October are all popular.

But what month you get married in really depends on what you want.

If you’re going to a wedding in 2019, chances are good that it’s happening in either June, September, or October. According to data from a recent Zola survey, which looked at data from Zola users who are getting married in 2019, these are the three months that include the 10 most popular wedding dates of the year.

This is especially important to think about if you’re planning your own big day, whether it’s in 2019 or 2020, as the trend will likely stick around. Pricing options will change for venues and vendors depending on the peak times of the year, so popularity is something to take into consideration when planning a wedding.

Apparently, a lot of people are looking for weather that isn't too cold

Zola says that the most popular wedding date of 2019 is Saturday, October 12.

INSIDER spoke about this trend to Zola’s Director of Brand Jennifer Spector, who said, “It’s no surprise that fall is so popular, because the temperature is mild, the photographs are Pinterest-perfect, and it avoids the summer travel season for guests.”

Every popular date fell on a Saturday, which also isn’t shocking. Saturday weddings might be more expensive, but they’re also a weekend, meaning no one has to take off work and most guests can sleep in the next day.

The 10 most popular wedding dates for the year are as follows:

Saturday, October 12 Saturday, October 5 Saturday, September 2 Saturday, October 19 Saturday, September 21 Saturday, September 28 Saturday, September 14 Saturday, June 1 Saturday, June 22 Saturday, October 26

The Zola survey also found that there will be two times the amount of Thursday weddings in 2019 than there were in 2018

Saturdays might be the most popular day for a wedding, but Thursday night events are quickly becoming more common. Spector explained why this might be happening, saying, “Most venues offer weekday discounts, and vendors like photographers and florists are often more willing to negotiate. The cost savings alone can make a Thursday wedding very appealing.”

On top of that, Thursday weddings mean you’re probably more likely to get what you want, especially if you’re getting married during a peak month like September or October. They aren’t quite popular enough to mean that everything will be booked. Spector said, “The most in-demand wedding venues can book up over a year in advance, so a Thursday wedding is one way for a couple to book their dream venue sooner.”

Many couples find that the only problem with Thursday weddings is that they seem to be inconvenient for guests who have to go to work the next day or even take off that day

If you’re considering a Thursday wedding, Spector said it’s really no big deal, noting, “It’s only an inconvenience if guests aren’t given plenty of notice, so send out those save the dates!”

But if you plan on getting married on a Thursday, just know that some people won’t be able to make it. Spector added, “Couples have to be understanding if friends and family members decline because they can’t take an extra day off work.” It’s definitely something to keep in mind.

Zola also found that Friday weddings are now a more popular option than Sunday weddings

Friday night weddings are coming in second to Saturday weddings when it comes to booking popularity. They’re less expensive than Saturday nights, but a little more convenient than Thursdays. And although they technically happen on a weekday, they can be more convenient than Sundays, since most people have off the next day. Spector said, “Most guests already take off Friday to travel to the wedding, so now they are free to party all weekend long!”

But picking your perfect wedding date is about more than just what’s trending

Settling on the right date for your big night is the most important first step in planning your wedding, so it can feel intimidating. Spector has advice for couples who are unsure of which direction to go in. She says, “Determine your theme or vibe before you choose a venue and date. I knew I wanted a black tie dress code and a glamorous feel, which is why we picked New Year’s Eve as our date. Usually, more formal weddings are in the colder months, stilettos and sand don’t mix.”

If you’re looking to save money, you might actually want to avoid June, September, and October

Venues and vendors will often jack up the prices of basically everything when they know your event is taking place during peak wedding season. So, if you’re looking to save, pick a different time of the year or day of the week. Spector says, “Be flexible with your date. You’ll have more negotiation room if you consider a Friday or Sunday celebration.”

Spector also recommends going over your entire budget before making any decisions. She advises asking yourself questions like, “Is catering or photography or cake more important? For me, flowers were not a high priority, so we cut costs by decorating with greenery and candles. It was very romantic and affordable!”

And remember, there is really no ‘best’ time of the year to get married because it depends on what you want

June, September, and October may be very popular, but that doesn’t mean any other month can’t equal a fantastic wedding. Spector says, “There’s really no ‘best’ season to get married. Beautiful weddings happen all year long.”