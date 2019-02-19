The most popular wedding registry item in every state

caption Bed Bath & Beyond released their record of top wedding registry items. source Bed Bath & Beyond

Nine out of 10 newly engaged couples fill out a gift registry with items they hope to receive on their special day.

Big trends in wedding gifts for 2018 include durable cookware and high-tech vacuums.

Certain wedding gifts are more popular in some states than others.

The Alexa-enabled iRobot Roomba Vacuum is the top gift for couples in 15 states.

With spring approaching quickly, that means wedding season is just around the corner. And if you’re one of the millions of people who will be getting married this year, that means you’re probably already working on a gift registry.

According to The Knot, nine out of 10 engaged couples in the US will fill one out prior to their wedding.

Although there are some items that remain popular across the board, new information shows the most desired gifts actually vary from state to state. It turns out California couples are more likely to appreciate a Roomba vacuum, whereas New Yorkers would prefer a solid, Calphalon cookware set.

If you’re curious to know which item is the hot ticket where you live, we’ve got you covered.

INSIDER used information from Bed Bath & Beyond’s record of top wedding registry items to put together a list of the wedding gifts people in every state want the most.

Whether you’re filling out your own registry, or looking for a great gift idea to bring as a guest, read more below to find out what items are trending on wish lists all around the US.

[PURPLE] Pennsylvania and New Jersey couples have their eyes on the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum in purple.

caption The Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum in purple is a popular choice. source Bed Bath & Beyond

Pet owners might appreciate the Dyson Ball Animal 2 for its ability to rid your home of pet dander and other allergens.

The vacuum is well-reviewed with 483 reviews and nearly five stars. Plus, it claims to have “the strongest suction of any dust-loaded upright vacuum in the market today.”

Purchase one for $499 here.

[GREEN] Engaged couples from Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Massachusetts are hoping for a Calphalon Contemporary Cookware Non-Stick, 11-Piece Set.

caption The Calphalon Contemporary Cookware Non-Stick, 11-Piece Set is oven-safe. source Bed Bath & Beyond

This modern cookware set comes with two saucepans, two frying pans, a saute pan, and an 8-quart stockpot. It’s also oven-safe and can go in the dishwasher.

Purchase one set here for $429.

[BROWN] New Mexico and Wyoming couples can’t get enough of this Anolon Advanced Umber Hard Anodized Non-Stick, 12-Piece Cookware Set.

caption The Anolon Advanced Umber Hard Anodized Nonstick 12-piece Cookware Set’s brown color will set your kitchen apart. source Bed Bath & Beyond

These bronze-colored pots and pans have a restaurant tested non-stick coating that keeps them from getting destroyed by metal utensils. They also come with ergonomic handles and are safe for the oven.The product is currently sold out.

[PINK] Californians, Vermonters, and Southerners are loving this iRobot Roomba 690 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuuming Robot.

caption The iRobot Roomba 690 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuuming Robot is Alexa supported. source Bed Bath & Beyond

Couples from Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Vermont, California all rank the IRobot Roomba 690as their favorite item.

The high-tech vacuum is Wi-Fi connected and Alexa supported.Purchase one here for $349.

[BLACK] This All-Clad Cookware Stainless Steel 10-Piece Set has won over Connecticut’s engaged couples.

caption The All-Clad Cookware Stainless Steel 10-Piece Set is supposed to last you a lifetime. source Bed Bath & Beyond

A piping-hot meal can be ideal during the winter. Perhaps that’s why Connecticut couples are wishing for this set. Made of stainless steel, the All-Clad set has a lifetime warranty and nearly all five-star reviews.Purchase one here for $699.

[LIGHT-BLUE] Oregon, Delaware, Hawaii, Washington, Montana, Idaho, Utah, and Mississippi couples are wishing for this aqua-colored, 5-quart KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer.

caption With additions, the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer can be used for more than just mixing. source Bed Bath & Beyond

This KitchenAid product mixes ingredients with 10-speed control and five rubber feet. You can also purchase special attachments that allow you to make everything from chopped vegetables to homemade pasta.

The product is available in a variety of shades, but the aqua-colored one made the top of these states’ list.

Purchase it here for $379.

[LIGHT-GREY] This 18-piece Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery Self-Sharpening Set is the top pick for couples in Alaska, Arizona, Maryland, Nebraska, South Dakota, Colorado, Nevada, Maine, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa.

caption The 18-piece Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery Self-Sharpening Set lets you slice with ease. source Bed Bath & Beyond

With more people opting to cook at home, it makes sense that a reliable knife-set is on the list. This set comes with built-in ceramic sharpeners and ergonomic handles.

Currently, this set has more than 140 five star reviews on Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get one here for $259.

[DARK-GREY] Ohio, Michigan, Indiana New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and New York couples have their hearts set on the Calphalon Classic Cookware Non-Stick, 14-piece set.

caption The Calphalon Classic Cookware Non-stick, 14-piece set is a kitchen staple. source Bed Bath & Beyond

This non-stick set is made with hard-anodized aluminum that lets you safely transfer pans from stove to oven.

Plus these particular pots and pans feature tempered-glass tops with pour holes in the side that make straining pasta water a one-step process.

Purchase the full set here for $299.