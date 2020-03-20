I used this purple color-correcting toothpaste to whiten my teeth right before my wedding and the results were immediate

source Brittany Cruse Photography

I was looking for a quick and safe fix to whiten my smile before my wedding day.

The PopWhite Purple Power Duo ($35) instantly brightened my smile without any harsh ingredients or teeth sensitivity.

The color-correcting formula gave such good results, it’s now my go-to toothpaste.

I’ve never met someone who didn’t wish their teeth were whiter. But, let’s be honest, our teeth are easy to neglect. When was the last time you remembered to floss?

I haven’t been super into my smile for most of my life, but the time had come when I knew I needed to make it a priority; I was months away from getting married, and I wanted the brightest smile possible for my special day.

After researching whitening strips, considering laser teeth whitening, and even contemplating giving up my daily cup of coffee (which was much needed during wedding preparations), I landed on an ad for a purple toothpaste called PopWhite.

How PopWhite works

PopWhite is a two-part system that includes a primer (toothpaste) and a toner (mouthwash). The combo will leave your mouth feeling refreshed and clean, but the power is in the purple color.

The technology is simple. Think back to the color wheel you learned in elementary school. Purple and yellow complement each other on the color wheel and they neutralize when combined. If your teeth are yellowed, applying the purple paste can help to cancel it out, leaving your teeth looking much whiter. It’s not going to remove the stains on your teeth, but the purple pigment does settle into microscopic pores of your enamel.

What an expert has to say about It

source Andrea Jordan/INSIDER

To make sure that PopWhite was safe to use, I reached out to Florida-based dentist, Bruce Lein, DDS before snagging a tube for myself. “Complimentary colors like purple and yellow can nullify each other thereby reducing the visibility of yellow stains, located in the tubules in the enamel of the teeth,” says Lein. This reduces the appearance of yellow stains. According to Lein, this whitening toothpaste is safe to use since there are no ultra-abrasive ingredients or harsh chemicals like peroxide that, though effective, can cause serious sensitivity issues.

What the PopWhite duo is like to use

After using the primer and toner together for the first time, I immediately noticed a brighter smile, but when I wasn’t using it consistently, it wasn’t as effective. Basically, you should only expect a brighter smile on the days you use the purple duo. It’s not a long-term whitening solution, but it’s still effective in the interim.

If you’re looking for that minty-fresh feeling you get from traditional toothpaste, you may want to do a double-brush with another toothpaste. Although my mouth felt refreshed after brushing with PopWhite, I definitely didn’t have that fresh, minty breath I’m used to. The toner had a bit of a chalky aftertaste and texture, but not enough to turn me off. After using the combo together, my teeth felt clean, but full disclaimer, I did pop a mint in my mouth post-morning coffee.

Throughout the day, I felt like my teeth remained brighter. Even after all three meals, a couple lattes, and a few sweet treats, my teeth never felt gritty or looked yellow. I consider that a major win.

The bottom line

Come the week of my wedding, I was consistently using PopWhite every day. And I must say, I was very happy with my smile on the most important day of my life. The color-canceling technology is a great whitening starter if you’re not quite ready to commit to strips or laser. Not to mention, the results are practically immediate and it takes no additional time out of your day.