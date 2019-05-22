Germany’s state-run train company fired an employee for making porn videos on its trains while in uniform

caption Deutsche Bahn’s ICE 3 high speed train. source Reuters

Germany’s national train operator has fired a female train guard for shooting porn movies in carriages after hours while wearing her uniform.

Deutsche Bahn told the Bild newspaper they fired “Teresa W” last year for allegedly shooting movies like “Fare dodger caught on Lady Ashley’s train.”

The German-language films have a strong central theme of fare-dodging and breaking into the drivers cabin, according to the Daily Mail.

The 33-year-old admitted to Bild she had shot videos onboard, but said her dismissal was unfair as she didn’t need her bosses’ permission.

Deutsche Bahn said: “It is fundamentally not allowed for DB employees to use work clothes, equipment, or room space for private or commercial purposes.”

Germany’s state-owned train company fired a ticket officer for shooting dominatrix porn movies on its trains while wearing her uniform.

The 33-year-old, identified as Teresa W, told German tabloid newspaper Bild, there was nothing wrong with what she did and she didn’t need permission from Deutsche Bahn.

Amongst several, Teresa W shot one submissive adult movie where she scolded a fare-dodger, and punished him with her leather whip, according to the Daily Mail.

The Mail reported that in the movie, Teresa W states: “Now I’ll show you what I do with passengers who haven’t paid their fares. Pull your trousers down.”

caption A Deutsche Bahn train is seen at the main train station in Frankfurt. source Reuters

Teresa W, from the eastern city of Halle, reportedly made another movie where she posed as the train driver.

Bild reported that Teresa W worked for Deutsche Bahn in Germany’s southeast region.

The state-run train network told Bild: “The worker in question is no longer employed by us from the start of this year.”

“We do not tolerate her alleged behaviour in any way and condemn it in the strongest terms.”

“It is fundamentally not allowed for DB employees to use work clothes, equipment, or room space for private or commercial purposes.”

“We are investigating the facts of the case and examining further steps.”