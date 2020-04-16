PornHub is releasing ‘ScrubHub,’ a site filled with videos of people washing their hands

source PornHub

PornHub partnered with the same artists behind parody site “Amazon Dating” to create “ScrubHub” – an entire site filled with videos of people washing their hands.

Modeled after the porn site, ScrubHub has thousands of videos of everyday people and select adult entertainers washing their hands – some filed under typical porn categories like BDSM, Bear, and Feet.

Artists Ani Acopian and Suzy Shinn partnered with PornHub on the project to help spread awareness about good hygiene practices in light of COVID-19 and raise money for COVID-19 relief organizations.

Unlike usual PornHub content, ScrubHub videos are completely workplace appropriate or “SFW.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

You’re probably well-trained not to click on such things as “Hot Girl Goes Wild in Public in Premium POV – Dirty 2” and “DIRTY FRATBOY DOES EXACTLY WHAT U EXPECT AND IS NOT CLEAN” in the company of colleagues, family, and friends.

But these hot and heavy titles are not what they seem.

PornHub has partnered with the same artists behind parody site “Amazon Dating” to create “ScrubHub” – an entire site filled with videos of people washing their hands.

Modeled after the large porn site, ScrubHub has thousands of videos of everyday people and select adult entertainers washing their hands – some filed under typical porn categories like BDSM, Bear, and Feet. Many of the videos are scandalously titled to seem more like pornography than simple videos of people scrubbing their hands, using hand sanitizer, and cleaning.

Unlike usual PornHub content, ScrubHub videos are completely workplace appropriate or “SFW.”

Pornhub vice president Corey Price said the company created ScrubHub to help spread awareness about good hygiene practices in light of COVID-19 and raise money for COVID-19 relief organizations.

“Over the past few weeks, the one thing that has been repeated by literally everyone – politicians, scientists, celebrities and athletes – has been the importance of washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water to protect against this virus,” Price said. “We thought this presented a unique opportunity for Pornhub to bring some joy to something that has become so mundane and repetitive.”

caption ScrubHub categories page. source PornHub

The proceeds made from ScrubHub will go to two charities created to aid communities during the coronavirus pandemic – Invisible Hands, a volunteer-based program that delivers groceries and supplies to the elderly, disabled, and immunocompromised in the New York area, and Frontline Foods, which donates healthy meals to hospital clinicians in Los Angeles.

Artists Ani Acopian and Suzy Shinn are known for their creative comedy, making a name for themselves after creating a fake “Amazon Dating” a satirical dating platform where people can fake-purchase their dream date. The pair wanted to recreate their success with Amazon Dating and apply it to help pandemic philanthropy efforts.

“We wanted to take something as mundane as washing your hands and make it entertaining in the only way we know how (by taking a joke way too far),” Acopian and Shinn said in a statement. “Scrubhub started as a fun idea that, thanks to Pornhub’s platform, we’ve turned into a destination for creativity and connection for the greater good.”

Read More:

A fake Amazon dating app that ‘sells’ people at various price points is going viral

Trojan calls on online retailers to class condoms as ‘essential’ items to guarantee that they will be shipped to customers within 30 days

Porn views have sharply increased in some countries since coronavirus quarantines started worldwide