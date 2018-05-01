Porsche just unleashed an all-new $80,000 performance hybrid SUV

- source
On Tuesday, Porsche unveiled the all-new 2019 Cayenne E-Hybrid crossover SUV. It’s the latest addition to the Stuttgart, Germany-based automaker’s growing stable of performance hybrids.
The E-Hybrid is powered by a 335 horsepower, 3.0 liter, turbocharged V6 and a 134 horsepower electric motor. This results in a total system output of 455 horsepower. According to Porsche, the Cayenne E-Hybrid can do the sprint to 60mph in just 4.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 157 mph.
The E-Hybrid is equipped with a 14.1 kWh battery located under the rear of the chassis. The new battery is 30% larger than the unit found in the previous generation Cayenne hybrid. With the larger battery, the new Cayenne can go 27 miles on a single charge and reach speeds of up to 83 mph.
Using a 230-volt, 32 amp charger, the battery can be replenished in just 2.3 hours.
Inside, the Cayenne E-Hybrid is equipped with the latest version of the company’s Porsche Communication Management infotainment system. The E-Hybrid will also be available with Porsche InnoDrive semi-autonomous driving system that can see 1.8 miles down the road so it can properly configure drive settings.
The Porsche SUV also features four hybrid-specific drive modes that range from pure electric driving to using the electric motor as boost the performance of the turbo V6.
Porsche introduced the third generation Cayenne SUV to the public last August. The E-Hybrid joins the Cayenne, the Cayenne S, and the Cayenne Turbo in the company’s lineup.
The 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid is expected to arrive in US showrooms sometime early next year with a starting price of $79,900.