Porsche just unveiled its S$750,000 fully electric Taycan Turbo S – but you’ll only see it in Singapore in August 2020

Three variants of the Taycan have been announced in Singapore, with prices starting at S$500,000 for the 4S model. Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

In a galaxy not so far away, Porsche has debuted the first product from its foray into the fully electric sports car market.

The German luxury car maker’s four-door Taycan was unveiled – with the help of Stormtroopers, no less – for the first time in Asia Pacific at Singapore’s The Float @ Marina Bay on Thursday (Nov 22) night.

Slated for launch in August 2020, three variants of the Taycan have already been announced so far. Prices excluding COE are expected to start from around S$500,000 for the Taycan 4S, The Business Times (BT) reported.

The Taycan Turbo will cost roughly S$650,000, while the prime Taycan Turbo S will start at around S$750,000, BT added.

The automobile giant’s landmark battery-electric vehicle (BEV) is the first production vehicle to have a system voltage of 800 volts, instead of the typical 400 volts for electric cars.

Its battery can reach a range of up to 100 km with a single charge of just over five minutes on a high-power charging network, Porsche said. It will take just 22.5 minutes of charge time for a Taycan battery on 5 per cent state-of-charge (SoC) to reach up to 80 per cent SoC under “ideal conditions”.

Both the Turbo and Turbo S come with Porsche’s 93.4 kWh capacity Performance Battery Plus, will also be available on the 4S – which comes with a 79.2kWh battery pack – as an option.

From 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds

On a full charge, the Taycan Turbo S and Taycan Turbo can travel up to 412km and 450km respectively, nearly as far as many petrol cars. Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

The Taycan Turbo S boasts a 761 horsepower (hp), enabling it to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds, while the more basic Taycan Turbo has a 680hp that does the same in 3.2 seconds.

On a full charge, the Taycan Turbo S can travel up to 412km, while the Taycan Turbo has a range of up to 450km, nearly as far as many petrol cars can travel.

Additionally, both Turbo models have electric machines placed on both the front and rear axles, and can reach a top speed of 260 km/h.

From electric cars to Starships?

At the same event, Porsche also revealed sketches of the newest Starship designed for the upcoming movie, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

A collaboration with Lucasfilm, the new Starship was designed by designers on both teams.

Prototype sketch of the new fantasy Starship. Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

“The basic challenge of the design brief was to design a Starship that would both be true to the Star Wars universe and Porsche design DNA,” Doug Chiang, Lucasfilm’s vice president executive creative director, said.

Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

The newest Star Wars film will be released in Singapore on December 19.

