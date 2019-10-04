Porsche is so optimistic about the Taycan, its new Tesla rival, that the German sports-car maker is adding thousands of workers to help build it.

caption A Porsche Taycan Turbo S. source Porsche

Porsche is preparing for a potential increase in production for its Taycan electric sports car by expanding its Taycan workforce from 1,500 to 2,000, the automaker said on Tuesday.

But Porsche is for now sticking to its original plan to build 20,000 Taycans during the first year of production.

Two high-end Taycan trims, the Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S, were unveiled in September, with deliveries set to begin before the end of this year.

The Taycan Turbo starts at $153,510, while the Taycan Turbo S starts at $187,610.

The Turbo S model will have 750 horsepower and the ability to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in as little as 2.6 seconds, while the cheaper Turbo model will have 670 horsepower and a 0-60 time of three seconds, Porsche says. Porsche says it hasn’t released the official US range estimate for either trim yet because it’s still waiting for the Environmental Protection Agency to finishing testing.