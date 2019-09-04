Porsche just revealed the version of its stunning $153,510 electric Tesla rival that you can actually buy — here’s what it looks like

caption The Porsche Taycan Turbo. source Porsche

Porsche unveiled on Wednesday the production versions of its first fully-electric sports car, the Taycan Turbo and the Taycan Turbo S.

The Taycan Turbo starts at $153,510, while the Taycan Turbo S starts at $187,610.

Porsche has previously said Taycan deliveries will begin at the end of this year.

The Turbo S model will have 750 horsepower and the ability to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in as few as 2.6 seconds, Porsche says, while the cheaper Turbo model will have 670 horsepower and a 0-60 time of 3 seconds.

Porsche hasn’t released the official US range estimate for either trim yet, because it’s still waiting for the US Environmental Protection Agency to finishing testing.

Porsche has previously said Taycan deliveries will begin at the end of this year. The vehicles will compete against the high-end trims of Tesla’s Model S sedan.

Here’s what you need to know about the Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S.

Each trim will have two motors and a standard all-wheel-drive configuration.

caption Porsche Taycan Turbo. source Porsche

They’ll be able to reach a top speed of 161 mph, Porsche says.

caption Porsche Taycan Turbo. source Porsche

They’ll be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in three seconds or less.

caption Porsche Taycan Turbo S. source Porsche

The Taycan Turbo will be able to accelerate from 0-60 mph in three seconds, while the Taycan Turbo S will be able to do the same in 2.6 seconds, according to Porsche.

The more expensive Turbo S model has up to 750 horsepower, while the cheaper Turbo model comes with 670.

caption Porsche Taycan Turbo S. source Porsche

The Taycan Turbo will be able to produce a maximum of 670 horsepower, while the Taycan Turbo S will top out at 750 horsepower, Porsche says.

Torque will top out at 774 pound-feet.

caption Porsche Taycan Turbo S. source Porsche

According to Porsche, the Taycan Turbo will be able to produce 626 pound-feet of torque, while the Taycan Turbo S will be able to produce 774 pound-feet of torque.

Each trim will have a 93 kWh battery.

caption Porsche Taycan Turbo S. source Porsche

caption Porsche Taycan Turbo S. source Porsche

According to the European testing cycle, which tends to be more generous than the EPA’s, the Taycan Turbo S will have a range of up to 256 miles, while the Taycan Turbo will have a range of up to 280 miles.

source Porsche

The starting prices will eventually be lowered to $150,900 and $185,000, respectively.

Porsche will also release less powerful, and likely less expensive, versions of the Taycan later this year.

caption Porsche Taycan Turbo. source Porsche

Porsche says the Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S will be able to charge from 5% to 80% in 22.5 minutes “under ideal conditions.”

caption Porsche Taycan Turbo S. source Porsche

Here’s what the charge port looks like.

caption Porsche Taycan Turbo S. source Porsche

The dashboard looks much like a standard Porsche dashboard, but many of the controls have been moved into the touch screens.

caption The interior of the Porsche Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S. source Porsche

The Taycan Turbo and Turbo S will have a 16.8-inch digital instrument panel, 10.9-inch infotainment screen, and an 8.4-inch touch pad below the infotainment screen that can be used for climate settings.

The Taycan’s instrument panel was inspired by that of the original Porsche 911.

caption The interior of the Porsche Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S. source Porsche

Drivers will have four display options that will highlight speed, power, or navigation.

Many functions that would traditionally be controlled with switches or buttons will instead by controlled with a touch pad, screen, or voice command.

caption The interior of the Porsche Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S. source Porsche

The vehicles will also integrate Apple Music into their infotainment systems.

Customers will be able to choose between two kinds of leather or Race-Tex, a leather-free option made of microfibers.

caption The interior of the Porsche Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S. source Porsche

Deliveries will begin at the end of this year, Porsche has said.