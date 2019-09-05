The 14 coolest features in the Porsche Taycan, the company’s new $150,000 electric Tesla rival

caption The Porsche Taycan Turbo. source Porsche

Porsche has unveiled its flagship electric sports car, the Taycan, equipped with features that allow it to rival Tesla.

Many of the features included in the car have never before been used in either a Porsche or an electric car.

Porsche plans to invest more than $6.6 billion into electric mobility by 2022.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

Porsche just unveiled its first fully-electric sports car, the Taycan.

The electric sports car has features and specs that aren’t found in any other Porsche or electric vehicle currently in the market.

For example, Taycan is the first car with a system voltage of 800-volts instead of the more common 400-volts, allowing the car to charge efficiently according to the automaker.

Read more: Lamborghini just announced its most powerful car ever, the hybrid electric Sián

Porsche focused on sustainability in the Taycan. The interior of the car can be ordered completely leather-free, instead made from recycled material. The three-location world premiere of the car also emphasized sustainable energy resources.

The unveiling in North America took place at Niagara Falls to represent hydropower, the European unveiling was on a solar farm, and the Asia unveiling was in Fuzhou, China on a wind farm.

“We perceive these natural forces with all our senses in exactly the same way as we experience the impressive power delivery of the first all-electric sports car from Porsche,” the automaker said in a prepared statement.

Porsche plans to invest more than $6.6 billion into electric mobility by 2022.

Take a look at Porsche’s first fully-electric sports car and the features that make it both rival and be distinct from Tesla:

The Taycan is Porsche’s first fully-electric sports car.

source Porsche

The company is releasing two models: The Taycan Turbo starts at $153,510, while the Taycan Turbo S starts at $187,610. Here are the coolest features in each model:

source Porsche

1. The automaker claims the Taycan is the first vehicle with voltage levels of 800 instead of the more common approximately 400 found in other electric cars, such as Teslas. This allows for a shorter charging time with higher charging power.

source Porsche

2. The Taycan can charge its battery from 5% to 80% in 22.5 minutes at 270 kW, Porsche says.

source Porsche

3. The automaker also says that the Taycan has high potential recuperation power, up to 265 kW. According to Porsche driving tests, about 90% of “everyday braking” can be done using electric motors instead of hydraulic wheel brakes.

source Porsche

4. The all-wheel-drive has two electric motors, and the one on rear axle also houses a two-speed transmission. The first gear gives the car more acceleration from a standing start. The second long gear ratio improves efficiency and power reserves, even at higher speeds, according to the automaker.

source Porsche

5. Like other Porsches, the Taycan has Launch Control. When engaged, Launch Control boosts the electric motor output from 616 horsepower to 750 horsepower in the Taycan Turbo S when accelerating off the line, according to Motor1.

source Porsche

6. There is an increased amount of copper in the “hairpin” windings of the stator coils in the electric motors, giving the car more power output and torque, according to the automaker, while keeping the same size battery.

source Porsche

7. Porsche claims it aerodynamically optimized the shape of the car to decrease energy consumption, therefore increasing the range.

source Porsche

8. The Taycan includes what Porsche calls “foot garages.” The dips in the battery in the rear footwell allow for more comfortable rear seating and lower vehicle height, according to the automaker.

source Porsche

9. The car has four driving modes: “Range”, “Normal”, “Sport”, and “Sport Plus”. There is also a customizable option under “Individual.”

source Porsche

10. The Porsche included in the rear light bar has a glass-look.

source Porsche

11. Like Apple’s Siri, the Taycan responds to the command “Hey Porsche.”

source Porsche

12. Porsche designed the user interfaces from scratch for the Taycan, and many of the buttons are now part of touch screens. The screen wraps over the entire front dash and down the middle console.

source Porsche

13. The interior can be ordered completely leather-free and made of recycled material.

source Porsche

14. The only physical instrument on the dashboard is this round clock and timer which forms the highest point, which “places a clear focus on the driver axis,” Porsche says.

source Porsche

By 2022, the automaker plans to invest more than $6.6 billion into electric mobility.