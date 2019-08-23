Porsche just revealed the interior of its all-electric Taycan sports car, and drivers who hate Tesla’s giant touchscreens will love it

caption A rendering of the interior of the Porsche Taycan. source Porsche

Porsche released on Friday a rendering of the interior for its first fully electric production vehicle, the Taycan sports car.

The Taycan’s interior presents a contrast against Tesla’s interiors, which have increasingly concentrated settings and information into a single touchscreen that resembles a laptop screen or an iPad.

Like Tesla’s vehicles, the Taycan minimizes buttons and knobs, but the layout of its dashboard and center console more closely resemble those found in traditional passenger vehicles.

Porsche will release the Taycan near the end of this year.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Porsche released on Friday a rendering of the interior for its first fully-electric production vehicle, the Taycan sports car.

The vehicle will have a 16.8-inch digital instrument panel, 10.9-inch infotainment screen, and an 8.4-inch touch pad below the infotainment screen that can be used for climate settings. The Taycan’s instrument panel was inspired by that of the original Porsche 911, and drivers will have four display options that will highlight speed, power, or navigation.

Reading: Tesla rivals Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron are struggling to compete – here’s how the cars actually compare to the Model X

Many functions that would traditionally be controlled with switches or buttons will instead by controlled with a touch pad, screen, or voice command. The vehicle will also integrate Apple Music into its infotainment system.

Customers will be able to choose between two kinds of leather or Race-Tex, a leather-free option made of microfibers.

The Taycan’s interior presents a contrast against Tesla’s interiors, which have increasingly concentrated settings and information into a single touchscreen that resembles a laptop screen or an iPad. Like Tesla’s vehicles, the Taycan minimizes buttons and knobs, but the layout of its dashboard and center console more closely resemble those found in traditional passenger vehicles.

Porsche will release the Taycan near the end of this year. Here’s what we know about it so far.

The Taycan will be Porsche’s first all-electric production vehicle.

source Porsche

Here’s what its interior will look like.

source Porsche

Here’s what the interior of the Model 3 looks like. Settings and information are largely concentrated in the touchscreen.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The Model 3 is even more reliant on its touchscreen than the Model S, which has a digital instrument panel.

source Hollis Johnson

Tesla’s Model X also has a digital instrument panel.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The interior for Tesla’s upcoming Model Y looks like it will resemble the Model 3’s.

source Tesla

Porsche has said the Taycan will have over 600 horsepower and the ability to accelerate from 0-60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds.

source Porsche

The Taycan will have a range of over 310 miles per charge and the ability to get over 60 miles of range from a four-minute charge, according to Porsche.

source Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

The Taycan’s lithium-ion battery will run along the entire length of the car to create an even distribution of weight, Porsche has said.

source Porsche

Deliveries for the Taycan will begin near the end of 2019. It’s expected to start around $90,000, according to The Drive.