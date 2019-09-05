Porsche’s $153,510 electric sports car, the Taycan, is set to compete with Tesla’s Model S — here’s how they stack up

caption The Porsche Taycan Turbo S. source Porsche

Porsche on Wednesday unveiled the production versions of its first fully electric sports car, the Taycan Turbo and the Taycan Turbo S.

The vehicles will compete against Tesla‘s Model S sedan.

The Model S has better acceleration, a higher top speed, and will very likely have a longer range.

However, Porsche has said the Taycan Turbo will be able to sustain its performance better than the Model S.

Here’s how the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S compare to the Model S.

They all have two motors and standard all-wheel-drive configurations.

The Model S has faster acceleration.

The performance trim for the Model S can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 2.4 seconds, while Porsche says the Taycan Turbo S can do the same in 2.6 seconds.

The long-range trim for the Model S can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds, while the Taycan Turbo takes three seconds.

But Porsche has said the Taycan Turbo will be able to sustain its performance better.

In 2018, Porsche’s head of electric vehicles Stefan Weckbach said the Taycan will be able to sustain its performance better than the Model S. The Taycan “will offer reproducible performance and a top speed which can be maintained for long periods,” he said.

The Model S can have a faster top speed.

The Taycan Turbo and Turbo S both have top speeds of 161 mph. The performance trim for the Model S has a top speed of 163 mph, though its long-range trim has a top speed of 155 mph.

Neither vehicle has a clear advantage in charging speed.

It can be difficult to compare charging times between electric vehicles because there isn’t a single metric all automakers use to measure it.

Porsche says the Taycan Turbo and the Taycan Turbo S can charge from 5% to 80% in 22.5 minutes “under ideal conditions.” And during a five-minute charge, they can receive around 62 miles of range, according to Porsche.

Tesla says the latest version of its Supercharger charging stalls can provide up to 75 miles of charge in five minutes, and a graphic on its website suggests its vehicles can charge from around 10-15% to 80% in around 30 minutes. In July, MotorTrend published a review of Tesla’s new Supercharger stalls and found that the performance version of Tesla’s Model 3 sedan could charge from 10%-80% in 29-37 minutes, depending on the type of charger used.

The Model S is very likely to have more range.

The Model S has a maximum range of 345-370 miles, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency. While the EPA has not yet released the results of its testing for the Taycan, according to the European testing cycle, the Taycan Turbo S will have a range of up to 256 miles, while the Taycan Turbo will have a range of up to 280 miles. Europe’s estimates tend to be more generous than the EPA’s, however.

The Model S can seat five in its standard configuration, while five-person seating is an option for the Porsche.

The Model S seats five adults, while the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S can seat five in an optional seating configuration. In Porsche’s standard configuration, the cars only seat four.

The Model S has more storage space.

The Model S has 30 cubic feet of storage space, while the Taycan and Taycan Turbo S have around 16 cubic feet of storage space.

The Model S is far less expensive.

The long-range trim for the Model S starts at $79,990, while the performance trim starts at $99,990. The Taycan Turbo starts at $153,510, while the Taycan Turbo S starts at $187,610. The starting prices will eventually be lowered to $150,900 and $185,000, Porsche says, and cheaper trims will be announced soon.

Both vehicles de-emphasize buttons and knobs in favor of screens.

The Taycan Turbo and Turbo S have a 16.8-inch digital instrument panel, 10.9-inch infotainment screen, and an 8.4-inch touchpad below the infotainment screen that can be used for climate settings.

For the Model S, many interior settings are controlled through a 17-inch touchscreen.

Porsche doesn’t have a semi-autonomous driver-assistance system like Tesla’s Autopilot.

Tesla’s Autopilot can control steering, braking, and acceleration with driver supervision in some circumstances. Porsche does not have an equivalent driver-assistance system, though high-profile crashes involving Autopilot have raised questions about the extent to which drivers are able to use it safely.