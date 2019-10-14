Porsche just unveiled the most affordable version yet of its stunning Tesla rival

caption The Porsche Taycan 4S. source Porsche

Porsche unveiled on Monday the lowest-priced version yet of its Taycan electric sports car, the Taycan 4S.

It will start at $103,800 or $110,380, depending on the battery pack customers choose.

European dealerships will receive the Taycan 4S in January, and a Porsche representative told Business Insider that US deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020.

The Taycan 4S will bring the Taycan’s starting price closer to that of Tesla’s Model S sedan, which starts at just under $80,000.

With its standard, 79.2 kWh battery pack, the Taycan 4S will start at $103,800. There will also be a version with a 93.4 kWh battery pack that will start at $110,380. The former will have a range of around 253 miles, while the latter will have a range of around 288 miles, Porsche says.

Both trims will have two motors, a two-speed transmission, a top speed of 155 mph, and the ability to accelerate from 0-62 mph in four seconds, according to Porsche. The 79.2 kWh battery will allow for around 523 horsepower, and the 93.4 kWh battery will allow for around 563 horsepower.

European dealerships will receive the Taycan 4S in January. A Porsche representative told Business Insider that US deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of next year.

The Taycan 4S will bring the Taycan’s starting price closer to that of Tesla’s Model S sedan, which starts at just under $80,000. (The vehicle’s performance trim starts at just under $100,000.) The base trim for the Model S has a 370-mile range and the ability to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds, while its performance trim has a 345-mile range and the ability to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 2.4 seconds, according to Tesla.

Porsche unveiled the high-end versions of the Taycan, the Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S, in September. They start at $153,510 and $187,610, respectively.