New York and New Jersey’s airport boss has the coronavirus

The head of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, who oversees New York’s busy international airports, was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Rick Cotton has reportedly been visiting local airports over the past weeks to oversee coronavirus screening procedures.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed the diagnosis on Monday, and said Cotton would work from home.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The head of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) was diagnosed with COVID-19.

New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, confirmed the diagnosis to reporters on Monday.

Rick Cotton, the Port Authority’s executive director, has reportedly been visiting local airports and transit facilities as the authority braces for the coronavirus’ spread throughout the region.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is authorized and overseen by the governors of both states. The authority manages the region’s major airports, including New York-JFK, New York LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty International Airport, as well as several commuter systems, the World Trade Center, seaports, and other infrastructure.

Cotton will work from home until he recovers, Cuomo said. He added that his team is being tested, and will also work remotely as a precaution.