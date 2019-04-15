Online butcher shop Porter Road has all the protein you want for your Easter dinner — including bundles that feed up to 8 people

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption Porter Road has a new selection of meats just for Easter, available for pre-order today starting at $39. source Porter Road

There’s one week before Easter, which means you’ve only got a few days left to prepare for a feast.

Here to help with all the protein you could need is online butcher shop Porter Road, whose selection of Easter meats and bundles starting at $39 may just be the best thing to happen to your meal prep.

Whether you’re craving ham, pork roast, or a leg of lamb for dinner, you can get it all at Porter Road.

Vegetarians, avert your eyes.

Porter Road is back at it this Easter with some serious bundles of meat, all in the name of making your holiday dinner just a bit less stressful. In addition to the company’s regularly offered protein, Porter Road has a few Easter specials like both bone-in and boneless leg of lamb, pork loins, and hams.

Porter Road is already synonymous with high-quality meat products and the Easter offerings are no different. While I’m generally not a ham enthusiast, Porter Road‘s ham has a melt-in-your-mouth quality that is simply too good for a sandwich. That’s likely because all of the brand’s hams come from pasture-raised hogs and are prepared using a traditional salt box method.

The cuts are cured in a rub consisting of salt and brown sugar for nine days, then smoked for four hours over cherry wood, and finally moved to a 12-hour sous vide bath that not only completes the cooking process, but also leaves the meat impossibly tender.

caption The brand prides itself in high-quality meat and its Easter offerings are no different. source Porter Road

If ham isn’t your Easter jam, Porter Road offers plenty of other options for the holiday season. There’s a Pork Roast Box, which comes with a wide selection of pork products (but not ham) for Easter breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Each individual cut of meat is beautifully marbled, and I’m always impressed by how well-packed all of the brand’s products are – vacuum sealed and carefully placed over ice.

Like the rest of the brand’s selection, all of Porter Road’s Easter options are sourced from local farms in Kentucky where animals are raised outdoors and fed vegetarian, non-GMO feed. All meats are hand-cut in the company’s Nashville butcher shop and no part of the animal goes to waste.

To help with cooking, co-founder Chris Carter has provided plenty of recipes alongside tips and tricks to ensure that your beautiful leg of lamb is properly prepared. If your meal is constrained by cooking space, time, or equipment, you can even select your meat product by cooking time and gear.

While Porter Road cuts are undeniably pricey, they’re worth the extra money. There’s a distinct difference between the thick-cut bacon you’ll find in an Easter Whole Ham Box and the stuff you can buy at the grocery store. Simply put, the end result just tastes better – juicier, richer, and more flavorful.

The Easter proteins are available for pre-order starting today and are expected to arrive by the end of the week on Friday.