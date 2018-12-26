A hotel in Portland called the police on a black guest who was taking a phone call in the lobby

caption Jermaine Massey, left, and the DoubleTree security guard, right source Jermaine Massey/Instagram

Jermaine Massey, 34, said in an Instagram post that he was racially profiled while in the lobby of a DoubleTree Hotel in Portland, Oregon.

Massey was making a phone call to his mother in the hotel lobby when security asked for his room number.

He said he didn’t know his room number, but had his hotel key, he said in the post. The security guard asked hotel management to call police, claiming he was trespassing.

Police told Massey to gather his items and escorted him out of the hotel, Massey said.

A black man from Washington state says he was asked to leave a Portland hotel he was staying in after hotel officials called the police on him while he was on the phone with his mother in the building’s lobby.

Jermaine Massey, 34, checked into the DoubleTree hotel in Portland’s Lloyd District before going to a Travis Scott concert on Sunday night, according to Oregon Live.

After he returned to the hotel from the concert, he made a phone call to his mother from the hotel’s lobby, according to a series of Instagram videos posted by Massey. What followed, he said, was an incident of racial profiling in which he was targeted by a security guard because he is black.

Massey, who is from Kent, Washington, said in the videos a security guard asked him if he was staying in the hotel and asked him what his room number was.

Massey explained he was irritated that his phone call was interrupted and told the guard he didn’t remember his room number, but showed him his hotel key.

According to Massey, the guard then had the hotel manager call the police, claiming Massey was loitering.

When Portland Police arrived at the hotel, Massey said they informed him hotel officials had the right to claim he was trespassing, and gave Massey the option of leaving the hotel or being arrested for trespassing.

A police report seen by Oregon Live described Massey’s behavior as angry and loud.

Massey explained in a video that he chose to leave the hotel for another, and police told him he could get his belongings from his room, check out, and be escorted from the hotel.

Massey said that other guests in the hotel lobby were not stopped, and claimed he was singled out because of his race.

An officer outside the hotel told Massey he had no way of knowing if the incident was fueled by race, and that Massey could follow up with hotel management.

“They already had in their minds that they didn’t want me there so I waited for the cops to show up and when they did, I explained my side of the story and they didn’t want to hear it,” Massey said in his Instagram post. “They asked me if I had personal items in my room (which of course I did) and asked me to go retrieve them. They told me that since the hotel requested me to leave, that if I didn’t I would be considered a trespasser and would be thrown in jail. I complied and cooperated and was not issued a refund for my room. I packed my stuff and went to another hotel.”

DoubleTree told Oregon Live that the incident was a misunderstanding and that its hotel staff does not discriminate against people based on race.

INSIDER has contacted DoubleTree and Massey for comment.