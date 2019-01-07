32 photos that show what life is like in super secretive North Korea

- source
North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un is frequently portrayed in the media, but the country over which he rules with an iron fist remains largely elusive to many in the West.
Not only has the government walled the Hermit Kingdom off from the rest of the world, it has taken painstaking measures to obscure the working knowledge outsiders do have of North Korean citizens’ everyday life, and vice versa.
These 32 portraits of North Korean citizens offer a rare glimpse into their day-to-day lives.
Children play in the kindergarden at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm outside of Pyongyang.
Young children are taught anti-American sentiment, and are instructed to wield toy rifles and grenades against cartoon images of soldiers.
These kindergarden kids go to school at the the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill in Pyongyang.
Schoolgirls learn to play guitar at the Mangyongdae Children’s Palace in May 2016.
These kids might be learning to play guitar, but the accordion is actually a popular instrument in the Hermit Kingdom.
People cross the street in central Pyongyang.
Biking is a popular way of commuting.
As is taking the bus…
… the tram…
Pyongyang and Chongjin are the only cities known to have tramways.
… and the subway.
Children growing up outside the capital city of Pyongyang are often made to work on North Korean farms from an extremely early age.
Subway stations in North Korea are said to be pretty swank, full of marble, murals, and even chandeliers.
Comprising of 16 stops constructed predominantly in the 1970s, the Pyongyang Metro sees hundreds of thousands of workers fill its halls and escalators every day.
Apparently, they don’t feature any ads. Instead, newspapers and propaganda are displayed in stations.
Subway stations in Pyongyang are not filled with advertisements – according to photographer Elaine Li, they are bombarded with propaganda.
The Pyongyang Metro is 360 feet below ground, making it one of the deepest subway systems in the world.
Taxis are around too, but mostly used by North Korea’s richest citizens.
North Korea’s taxi market is highly lucrative, and only the most affluent citizens use them.
Here, people wait for a bus in central Pyongyang.
Most people will walk.
Here, two girls walk along an alley on the banks of Yalu River in Sakchu county.
Just outside of Pyongyang, there’s the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm, which mass produces vegetables in order to feed locals.
The Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm is purportedly meant to feed more people, as 41% of North Koreans – approximately 10.5 million people – are undernourished.
Here, women are hard at work at the veggie farm.
Women also work in the Kim Jong-suk Pyongyang Silk Mill.
- source
A red-and-white sign that once hung in the silk mill read: “Let us step up the victorious advancement of socialism through self-development!”
Here, two men share an ice cream.
Military parades are a common occurrence.
Women in traditional clothes walk past military band members getting onto a truck in Pyongyang.
Here, women react to seeing Kim Jong-un during one.
The parade, also called the Day of the Sun celebration, marked the 105th anniversary of the country’s founding father Kim Il Sung’s birth.
A soldier salutes from inside a vehicle carrying a missile as it drives past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
A dancer dressed as a soldier takes part in a gala show in Pyongyang.
This man is wearing a pin with pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.
These military officers congregated after the 105th anniversary of the country’s founding father Kim Il Sung.
This group of North Korean visitors listens to a guide at Mangyongdae, the birthplace of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung.
Seeing soldiers around is pretty common.
A North Korean soldier stands guard along the bank of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju.
These people are heading to a flower exhibition.
And this woman just bought a flower.
Here, workers at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory have a chat.
Even though employees at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory believed that all of the machines were North Korean-made, visitors noticed that some were markedly produced abroad, by companies like Nokia.
A patient rests in a room of the Pyongyang Maternity Hospital, May 2016.
One foreign visitor to the Pyongyang Maternity Hospital described it as “…a staged showcase of North Korean privileges and life that didn’t exist.”
