Powerful portraits of women serving life sentences in prison show that they are more than their crimes

caption Sahiah, 23, was sentenced to 20 years to life. source Sara Bennett

Sara Bennett, a photographer, advocate, and former criminal defense lawyer, gives viewers a look at what it’s like for women to serve life sentences in prison.

Her photo series, “Looking Inside: Women Serving Life Sentences in Prison,” features women serving life sentences at Bedford Hills and Taconic Correctional facilities in New York.

Bennett accompanies each portrait with a personal story from the prisoner about their incarceration.

Former criminal defense lawyer turned photographer Sara Bennett is shedding a light on the humanity behind women serving life sentences for homicide.

For her latest photo series, “Looking Inside: Women Serving Life Sentences,” Bennett stepped inside Bedford Hills and Taconic Correctional Facilities in New York, where she sat down with 20 women to learn what it’s like to be sentenced to life, and in many cases, repeatedly denied parole.

As a former public defender, photographer Sara Bennett has been immersed in the world of criminal justice for more than 30 years. She’s now using her photos to shed light on the flaws in the system.

caption Assia, 35, in the storeroom for baby clothes at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility (2018). source Sara Bennett

“Recently, I spent the night caring for a 9-week-old baby girl whose mom was removed from the nursery unit. I fed her every 3 hours and changed her diaper after each feeding. As a nursery aide and doula, I am one of the very few women entrusted with caring for precious life and supporting new and experienced mothers. Despite the bad choices that landed me in prison and away from my own children who have had to grow up without me, I can still make a difference.” – Assia, 35

Sentence: 18 years to life. Incarcerated at the age of 19 in 2003.

Through her earlier photo work, Bennet has shown what it’s like for women to adjust to living in society again after spending decades in prison.

caption Tiana, 25, in the library at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility (2019). source Sara Bennett

“At the age of 15, I was charged with murder and tried as an adult. As a result, my entire youth was spent in a juvenile setting and then I was later transferred to Bedford Hills Correctional. I have done independent introspection of the last 10 years and have grown tremendously. I am remorseful.

“Currently, I am in college working towards my AA in Human Resources and Business Management. I received a variety of certificates and awards during my incarceration, in addition to remaining disciplinary free. One day I would like to become a motivational speaker for troubled teens and illuminate the injustice of the American Justice System.” – Tiana, 25

Sentence: 15 years to life. Incarcerated at the age of 15 in 2008.

But for “Looking Inside: Portraits of Women Serving Life Sentences,” she was granted access to step deeper into New York State prisons, where she captured powerful portraits and heard personal stories from the women.

caption Elizabeth, 52, in the mess hall at Taconic Correctional Facility (2019). source Sara Bennett

“I look at others who have been to multiple parole boards like me and they’ve lost hope and don’t see the light. I wonder when I will lose hope. When will I stop seeing that light? That’s my biggest fear. My dream is to feed people with food made with love. I will give back to my society and will never stop growing.” – Elizabeth, 52

Sentence: 20 years to life. Incarcerated at the age of 22 in 1989 (released on parole in 2019 after serving 30 years).

For Bennett, it wasn’t about detailing what it was that landed these women in prison, but about showing that they’re human beings capable of change.

caption Kat, 43, outside her housing unit at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility (2019). source Sara Bennett

“Society’s outlook of those serving LWOP tends to be negative, even more so if you are a woman. Regardless, people can change. My choices of the past do not define me today. Although I wear a ‘scarlet letter’ I am so much more.

“Rehabilitation is within. It’s the desire and ability to change. I choose to change, to grow, and to better myself. Mentally, emotionally, and physically. This journey gives me the strength to survive my past and be someone who is more than a number or statistic. LWOP is not a remedy.” – Kat, 43

Sentence: Life without parole (LWOP). Incarcerated at the age of 34 in 2009.

“We send people to prison, and as a society, we don’t think about them,” Bennett said to Insider. “We don’t think about how they pass their time, and we don’t think about what their living conditions are like.”

caption Haydee, 52, in the rec room at Taconic Correctional Facility (2019). source Sara Bennett

“When I was able to move around without a cane, I was able to work, doing floors, stripping, buffing, polishing. Because of my health, now I’m just sitting in my room doing nothing, spending taxpayers’ money. I’ve been denied parole six times, either because of the nature of the crime or my disciplinary, like smoking in the wrong place.

“We came here when we were young. I was 26. And we’re leaving her like old ladies to begin the process of turning back into a baby. SAD but true … ” – Haydee, 52

Sentence: 15 years to life. Incarcerated at the age of 26 in 1993 (released on parole in 29019 after serving 26 years).

“Through my photography, and particularly through this work, people are getting a view of something that they haven’t seen, and they’re actually hearing the voices and the thoughts of the women that I photograph,” she said.

caption Linda, 70, in the recreational room for the medically unemployed at Taconic Correctional Facility (2019). source Sara Bennett

“This is my 27th year being incarcerated. I’ve been scared, lonely, hurt, disappointed, and forgotten. When I got here 11 months ago, I couldn’t believe all the women I had done time with were still here going to Board after Board, and never getting out. Will that happen to me? I do my hair and makeup every day. It makes me feel good. But on the inside, I’m breaking down. To name a few, I had a triple bypass, two strokes, major back surgery, and I take 30 pills a day. The bottom line is, I beg for forgiveness and a second chance. Will I ever see my freedom? Will I die behind these walls?” – Linda, 70

Sentence: 30 years to life. Incarcerated at the age of 43 in 1992.

Bennett also explained to Insider that these women, especially those who have been in prison for a lengthy amount of time, are “self-reflective, smart, soulful, and really in tune with who they were and who they’ve become.”

caption Patrice, 36, in the gym at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility (2018). source Sara Bennett

“Just because we ask for a second chance at life, doesn’t mean we haven’t forgotten what we have done. It means we were once part of the problem and to heal those we have hurt, we must be part of the solution, part of the conversation. You’ve held the state accountable by our punishment. Now let us show you how we’ve held ourselves accountable to your pain.” – Patrice, 36

Sentence: 25 years to life. Incarcerated at the age of 16 in 1998.

And this photo project has opened viewers’ eyes to those qualities. “People are struck by the humanity of the women I photograph,” she said. “They see them and they cry.”

caption Taylor, 36, in the fire and safety office at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility (2018). source Sara Bennett

“Do not judge me by my crime. One incident should never define an individual. The majority of the time, inmates are characterized by their crime. However, our crimes are not who we are as people. They do not define us. Some of us chose the wrong lifestyle, were brought up in dysfunctional homes, suffered domestic violence, or suffer from drug addiction or mental illness. Most of the time all we need was someone to intervene and get us the help we desperately needed. Incarceration and excessive prison time is not always the answer. We have redeemable qualities and deserve a second chance.” – Taylor, 36

Sentence: 22-1/3 years to life. Incarcerated at the age of 24 in 2006.

But while these prisoner’s stories are eye-opening, the conversation surrounding the criminal justice system is far from over.

caption Sahiah, 23, in the college library at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility (2019). source Sara Bennett

“Being incarcerated at such a young age, in the beginning I felt as if my life was over. But as the days and the time went by, I knew that God had a special plan and purpose for me. There is light at the end of my tunnel. I will be free.” – Sahiah, 23

Sentence: 20 years to life. Incarcerated at the age of 16 in 2011.

“The people I photographed for this series are serving lengthy sentences, but they’re also real people worthy of being released and I just wanted them to be part of the conversation,” Bennett said.

caption Monica, 42, in the college office at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility (2018). source Sara Bennett

“I am not unlike you, yet no one saw my potential. Unlike you, I was deemed unworthy, unredeemable at the age of 21 and given a 50-to-life sentence. I am not unlike you. I too have hopes and dreams. Like you, I struggle to find meaning, to find love. I am not unlike you. Like you, I am not the person I was 23 years ago.

“We all change when given the chance to grow from within and to reach our full potential. I am not unlike you.” – Monica, 42

Sentence: 50 years to life. Incarcerated at the age of 20 in 1996.