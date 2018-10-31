Here’s what Post Malone really needs to do if he wants to get rid of his alleged dybbuk box curse

caption Post Malone at the 2018 American Music Awards in October, the spookiest month. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Post Malone apparently believes he’s been cursed by a “dybbuk box.”

In Jewish folklore, dybbuks are people who can’t immediately go to the afterlife after dying.

But there’s no such thing as a “dybbuk box” in Jewish folklore. It was made up with a viral eBay listing in 2003.

If Post Malone is serious about getting rid of a dybbuk, he needs to find a prominent rabbi.

Post Malone apparently believes he may been cursed by a “dybbuk box,” which could be the cause of a string of bad luck he’s had lately.

But if he wants to get rid of the curse, he’s doing it all wrong.

In June, the “Congratulations” singer singer went on Travel Channel’s “Ghost Adventures,” where he was near what host Zak Bagans called a “dybbuk box,” thus apparently releasing a curse that led to a series of unfortunate events. This curse may be the reason, people believe, why Malone’s plane’s tires blew out, why his Rolls-Royce was in a car accident, and why his former house was robbed.

Now Malone is planning to visit Bagans’s “haunted museum” again, according to TMZ.

But if he’s hoping to reverse the curse by touching the box, well, that’s not how any of this works.

Dybbuks are an invention of Eastern European Jewish folklore. They’re supposedly a person who died, but who still needs to atone for a sin before going to the afterlife. And they sometimes possess people.

The first instances of people believing in dybbuks originated in the early 1600s, according to the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research, but the idea has roots in older ideas from Jewish mysticism. There was then a resurgence of interest in them in the 1900s when the dybbuk was featured in the short stories and books of Nobel Prize-winning Yiddish author Isaac Bashevis Singer. But they’ve mostly remained a literary fascination. amd few if any Jewish communities today believe that dybbuks are real.

Moreover, there is no such thing as a Dybbuk box in Jewish folklore. The first one to exist – and the one Bagans owns – is a wine cabinet that popped up on eBay in 2003. It went viral when owner Kevin Mannis accompanied the listing with a horror story he wrote about buying it at the estate sale of a Jewish woman. Since then, other people have listed cabinets they call “Dybbuk boxes” for inflated prices on eBay, and Danish director Ole Bornedal used one as the inspiration for the poorly reviewed 2012 horror movie “The Possession.”

But let’s say, for the sake of argument, Post Malone is possessed by a dybbuk. What should he do to get rid of it?

According to Jewish folklore, the only way to do it is to find a great rabbi, whose holiness is key to getting rid of the spirit. There are various actions involved – prayers, blowing ram horns, lighting candles – but none of it works unless it’s being done by someone who’s righteous enough to pull it off.

Indeed, later dybbuk stories seemed to exist to emphasize the holiness of certain rabbis, according to YIVO.

“A number of exorcism accounts are found in later Hasidic hagiographical literature,” historian Morris Faierstein wrote on the site. “In each case, the purpose of the story is to demonstrate the holiness of the [rabbi] involved.”

So maybe Post’s got a rabbi on the line?