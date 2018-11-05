Post Malone and his family apparently encouraged fans to harass a journalist after a negative review of Posty Fest

caption Post Malone. source Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Then, Malone and his parents apparently encouraged the rapper’s fans to harass journalist Jeff Weiss.

Days later, Malone retweeted a positive review of his festival.

The family now says they didn’t do that.

Last week, the Washington Post published a negative review of Posty Fest, Post Malone’s namesake music festival. The review, from Jeff Weiss, touched on rapper’s music, ethics, and appearance.

“The most popular young artist in the most unpopular young nation is a rhinestone cowboy who looks like he crawled out of a primordial swamp of nacho cheese,” the article begins. “Post Malone is a Halloween rental, a removable platinum grill, a Cubic Zirconium proposal on the jumbo screen of a last-place team.”

The review also touched on the feeling of the day, which Weiss said felt like a fraternity “rush mixer held on a few acres of corporate-branded concrete.” And the music itself was also discussed, which he compared to “bong water bubbling and the casual misogyny of a member of a Red Pill subreddit.”

But as Drew Millard, who is friends with Weiss, reported for The Outline, Malone and his parents not only took issue with the review but also encouraged the harassment of Weiss after it was published.

On Tuesday, October 30, the same day the Washington Post story was published and subsequently went viral, Post Malone tweeted “f—k u,” seemingly directed at Weiss.

fuck u — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) October 30, 2018

He also tweeted “chodez” a day later, sans context.

chodez — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) October 31, 2018

After the article was published, Post Malone’s parents tweeted a series of comments aimed at Weiss.

In one exchange with his wife Jodie, Malone’s dad Richard Post used a slur, referring to Weiss as a “cuck.”

I’d ask him Doll but I’m really not the least bit interested in what turned this pseudo intellectual into such a petty little cuck. But I think your question is probably more rhetorical than really caring about the background story of poor Jeff Weiss. — Rich Post (@rriproarin) October 31, 2018

Guys, up until last night I couldn’t think of what I wanted to dress as for Halloween. I decided to go as my new favorite “journalist” @Passionweiss. I think I nailed it. pic.twitter.com/0sbWgVBOLo — Rich Post (@rriproarin) October 31, 2018

It also seems that Malone’s dad attempted to incite anger among fans online – and it worked.

This “journalist” is essentially calling you all stupid. https://t.co/fPnXqWzMie — Rich Post (@rriproarin) October 30, 2018

Right on!! The clown who wrote that article is a journalistic cancer cell who’s so ignorant to this generation’s culture it’s cringeworthy. I’m dumber after reading that sewage puddle! — Louis Bell (@LouisBellMusic) October 31, 2018

And the person writing this story looks like a hotdog put in the microwave to long so they should sit down .There's no facts, just stories in this article. Exactly what this person said, story. And ITS BULLSHIT. Bashing @PostMalone is like bashing Jesus bruh — PostysWorld (@PostysW) October 30, 2018

Want me to sic the rripers on ‘em? — Post Malone Postposting (@PMPostposting) October 31, 2018

Im so mad after reading that, I don’t even know what to say. Austin is on a level that I guess people don’t understand. I LOVED posty fest. ???????????????????? — ShayJay (@Shaybrayz) October 31, 2018

Later, Post shared a counter review of Posty Fest by Jake Kelly from The Daily Edge, an Ireland-based outlet. Malone also retweeted the article.

The Daily Edge article called the Washington Post piece “lowest common denominator journalism” because it “insults [Malone] in an effort to bring ‘color’ to a piece.”

“My favorite line: Bottom line- If your critique has to come back to their looks, your review probably isn’t very good,” Post’s dad said.

My favorite line: Bottom line- If your critique has to come back to their looks, your review probably isn’t very good. https://t.co/qB6tkjQbaD — Rich Post (@rriproarin) November 2, 2018

The rapper responded to his dad’s tweet, saying he also liked the article.

ain't this the truth! I'm handsome as hell anyways — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) November 2, 2018

Now, the family is walking back their tweets.

After the Outline ran Millard’s article, Post walked back his tweets, saying his parental instinct kicked in.

“Hate speech, ethnic slander, and bigotry are disgusting and repugnant. No one, including you, should suffer this for any reason,” he said. “This tweet is not about vengeance or being angry about the WaPo editorial piece he wrote. Please don’t make it into that.”

Hate speech, ethnic slander and bigotry are disgusting and repugnant. No one, including you should suffer this for any reason. @Passionweiss https://t.co/WPz3yP1dBk — Rich Post (@rriproarin) November 5, 2018

This tweet is not about vengeance or being angry about the WaPo editorial piece he wrote. Please don’t make it into that. — Rich Post (@rriproarin) November 5, 2018

In a third tweet, he said he was just defending his son.

There is no expiration date on being a parent. It’s a lifelong commitment. So you had better believe that I will be supportive, protective and available for both my sons until I draw breath my last breath. — Rich Post (@rriproarin) November 5, 2018

“There is no expiration date on being a parent,” he wrote. “It’s a lifelong commitment. So you had better believe that I will be supportive, protective, and available for both my sons until I draw breath my last breath.”

Representatives for Post Malone and the Washington Post didn’t immediately return INSIDER’s request for comment.

