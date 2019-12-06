Post Malone gave away Crocs with $6 meals at a Texas fast food restaurant he worked at as a teen

- source
- Post Malone arranged for Crocs that he designed to be handed out with $6 meals at a Chicken Express in Southlake, Texas, that he worked at as a teenager.
- Thousands of fans lined up to get a pair of $59 Post Malone x Crocs Max Duet Clogs for just $6 on Wednesday, CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reported. Post Malone did not make an appearance.
- Post, whose real name is Austin Post, worked at the Chicken Express before he was a star, and told Vanity Fair he was trying to buy Versace shoes when he took the job.
- The fast-food restaurant displayed a massive photo of Post as a teenager during Wednesday’s event.
Post Malone arranged for Crocs to be handed out with $6 meals at a Texas fast-food restaurant he worked at as a teenager on Wednesday.
The Grammy-nominated artist, whose real name is Austin Post, was not at the Chicken Express in Southlake, Texas, but thousands of fans still lined up to get a pair of $59 Post Malone x Crocs Max Duet Clogs for just $6, CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reported.
Fans had to buy a $6 “Posty Special” to get the shoes. The special consisted of a box of chicken, fries, and a pair of the shoes.
Post worked at the Chicken Express before he was a star, and the restaurant displayed a large picture of teenaged Post in uniform during Wednesday’s event.
“I worked here because I was trying to make some money so I could buy some Versace shoes,” Post said in a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair.
Post’s new Croc, which hits shelves December 10, features blue and black camouflage with a chunky sole.
“I wanted to make a more tactical and chunky shoe and they [Crocs] gave me all the tools to do just that,” he said in a statement sent to Insider. “I think they came out really neat.”
