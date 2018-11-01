This year’s hottest Halloween costume was babies dressed as Post Malone

Babies wore fake face tattoos, grills and messy buns to dress up as rapper Post Malone for Halloween.

Some even replicated the suits worn by Post on the red carpet this year.

Others carried fake cigarettes, Olive Garden bags, and homemade “Beerbongs & Bentleys” tour T-shirts.

Post Malone’s face tattoos, teeth grill, and cigarette habit aren’t things a baby would normally be associated with (we hope), but this Halloween the rapper’s look was all the rage.

For Halloween this year, babies, toddlers, and young kids across the US dressed in suits, wore braids, and carried Olive Garden bags to channel the “Beerbongs & Bentleys” rapper – and the costumes were incredible.

For Post’s iconic face ink, many parents appeared to use temporary tattoos or drew the art on their tots themselves.

Toddlers donned braids, messy buns and short curls, revealing Post’s wide range of hairstyles over the last year – Post recently cut his hair short and people believe it could end an alleged curse he might be under.

Some opted for Post’s casual plaid shirt and jeans look, while others wore suits and turtlenecks that the rapper aas worn in photo shoots and on the red carpet.

Post Malone, real name Austin Post, hasn’t reacted publicly to the iconic costumes, but he might be busy trying to end the curse he believes he’s under after touching a “dybbuk box.”

Since the supposed curse started in June, Malone’s plane’s tires blew out, his Rolls-Royce was in a car accident, and his former house was robbed.

My baby cousin was post Malone ????????♥️ pic.twitter.com/gSk7MHbQS3 — кαтιє ℓeppert (@k_leppert) October 31, 2018

Hopefully these babes will escape whatever unfortunate spell Post Malone is under.