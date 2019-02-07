$1.85 billion Postmates has filed to go public

caption Postmates CEO Bastian Lehmann source John Phillips / Getty

Postmates, the food-delivery-app company, has confidentially filed to go public, it announced Thursday.

The company is working with JPMorgan and Bank of America as its lead underwriters, according to Bloomberg.

Postmates was last valued at $1.85 billion in a $100 million Series F funding round that the company announced in January.

Postmates, the food-delivery-app company, is the latest unicorn startup to join the spree of 2019 IPO hopefuls.

The company announced Thursday that it had confidentially filed to go public with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It’s chosen JPMorgan and Bank of America as its lead underwriters on the initial public offering, according to Bloomberg.

Founded in 2011, Postmates has raised nearly $700 million in venture capital. Its most recent funding round, a $100 million Series F, was announced in January and gave the company a valuation of $1.85 billion.

Postmates is the latest $1 billion-plus company to say it has confidentially filed with the SEC. Lyft and Uber, the competing ride-hailing apps, did so in early December, followed by the videoconferencing startup Zoom and, on Monday, the collaboration platform Slack.