The CEO of Amazon, JPMorgan and Berkshire Hathaway’s joint healthcare venture has been selected and will be announced in two weeks – here are some candidates who might fit the bill

caption Warren Buffett, Jamie Dimon, and Jeff Bezos are among the CEOs thinking of new ways to curb healthcare costs. source Jenny Cheng/Business Insider

We’re about to learn who will be leading the healthcare ventures set up by Amazon, JPMorgan, and Berkshire Hathaway.

Back in January, Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon announced a joint, non-profit healthcare venture they will be pursuing aimed at improving satisfaction and reducing costs for their U.S. employees. The announcement caused healthcare stocks to plummet.

At that point, very few details were released about what the tie-up would look like. But Buffett and Dimon told CNBC last week that they’d announce the new CEO within the next two weeks.

In the meantime, speculation has been brewing about who might be the person to step into the role. According to a report by Bernstein analyst Lance Wilkes, the key attributes for the potential CEO should include the following:

Visionary and disruptive

Experience with business, clinical and policy sides of healthcare

Someone not too old, as they’re going to be leading the effort for five to 10 years

Preferably from a non-profit or private company

Based on public data and analysis, here are some of the candidates Bernstein thought would fit the role.

Gary Loveman

Gary Loveman was the head of Aetna’s consumer businesses from October 2015 to February 2018 and was also CEO of Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties. He has over 15 years of experience in service management.

Rick Jelinek

Rick Jelinek has been a strategy and integration leader at Aetna since November 2015. Prior to that, he was CEO at UnitedHealth Group.

As part of the merger between CVS Health and Aetna, CVS said in June that Jelinek will serve as CVS Health’s executive vice president.

Matt Manders

Matt Manders has had a 30-year career at Cigna HealthSpring and served as president of regional and operations. He retired from the company in late 2017.

Dr. Patrick Conway

Dr. Patrick Conway is CEO of Blue Cross North Carolina, and was a former head of Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services’ Innovation Center. During his six years at the CMS, Dr. Conway oversaw the agency’s big push into value-based reimbursement.

David Feinberg

source getseen via Flickr

David Feinberg is CEO of Geisinger, an integrated healthcare system including 13 hospital campuses, two research centers, the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, and a health plan that serves approximately 600,000 members.

Although CNBC reported last week that he was the top pick to run the new company, Feinberg said that he is committed to Geisinger.

Amir Rubin

Amir Rubin has been the CEO of OneMedical, a venture-backed primary care group, since July 2017. He was previously the executive vice president of UnitedHealth’s Optum division and CEO of Stanford Health Care.

Owen Tripp

Owen Tripp is CEO and a co-founder of Grand Rounds, a startup matches patients with the right doctor and also sells second medical opinions. He was also the co-founder of Reputation.com, which helped people clean up their online records.

Tripp told CNBC in a statement in May that he’s committed to staying at Grand Rounds. “To the extent we can be part of their solution as their mission sharpens, we’d be glad to pitch in – just as we would assist any organization that wants to improve clinical outcomes,” he said.

Chris Grant

Chris Grant serves as the chief operating officer of Kaiser Permanente. Previously, he was senior vice president for corporate development, care delivery strategy and venture investments, and executive managing director of Kaiser Permanente’s venture capital group.

Grant is experienced in business development especially for ventures in healthcare and medical technology.

Dr. Marc Harrison

caption Marc Harrison source Intermountain Healthcare / Youtube

Dr. Marc Harrison has been the CEO of Intermountain since October 2016. He was previously Chief of International Business Development for Cleveland Clinic.

When Harrison stepped into the CEO role, he planned to build the “Tesla” of health systems.

Andy Slavitt

source Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Slavitt was the former head of CMS under President Barack Obama. In May 2018, he launched Town Hall Ventures to invest in healthcare.

Todd Park

source Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy

Todd Park was the former chief technology officer for the US government. He has also co-founded Athenahealth, a health IT company, and Castlight Health, which works with employers to help their employees navigate their health benefits.

Peter Orszag

source Lawrence Jackson, official White House photographer

Peter Orszag is the vice chairman of investment banking at Lazard, where he also is the global co-head of healthcare. He was also former director of Office of Management and Budget under Obama.