A famous leaker just gave us a closer look at what could be Apple’s upcoming low-price iPhone

Apple is expected to release an iPhone this year with most of the advantages of the iPhone X but at a lower price.

A well-known leaker, OnLeaks, published renders on Friday that supposedly depict the unreleased device.

Apple is expected to come out with new iPhones this September, but a notorious leaker says he has spoiled some of the surprise by publishing digital drawings of the rumored low-priced iPhone.

A well-known leaker, known as OnLeaks, has published computer-generated renders of what he says is one of the new models: a lower-cost iPhone X-style device with a screen that covers the entire device except for a notch at the top.

Former KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has written about this device. He predicted it could cost as little as $550, which could entice buyers who found the $999 iPhone X to be too expensive.

It’s a critical device for Apple – Kuo predicted it could account for as many of 75% of the iPhones sold after September, given its low price. Apple could save money by using an LCD screen instead of the nicer OLED screen on the iPhone X.

In the renders shared by OnLeaks, the device has a notch – presumably for facial recognition – along with a 6.1-inch display, a glass back, and a single camera lens, as opposed to the two-lens camera on the iPhone X.

Apple is also expected to release a phone with the iPhone X design but faster components, as well as a super-sized iPhone X.

OnLeaks is a well-known leaker who often publishes CAD schematics from Asian factories. His track record is excellent, but considering that these renders are describing an unreleased Apple product, it’s probably smart to take them with a grain of salt.

“As I often say, the leaking game isn’t an exact science. There is no flawless leaker and even the best fail sometimes,” OnLeaks told Business Insider in 2016.